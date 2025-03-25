Pixalate’s February 2025 EMEA Top 100 Google Play Store and Apple App Store Mobile Bundle IDs: ‘Vinted’ No. 1 in France and the UK on Apple App Store, ‘Grindr’ Leads in Spain on Apple App Store

London, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the February 2025 Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key EMEA ad economies of the United Kingdom, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and Germany.
In addition to the United Kingdom, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and Germany reports, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, India and Singapore.
Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 22 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in February 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.
Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs (February 2025)
United Kingdom - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|632064380
|Vinted: Sell vintage clothes
|Vinted Limited
|319881193
|Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat
|Grindr LLC
|384101264
|Daily Mail: Breaking News
|dmg media ltd
United Kingdom - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.dubox.drive
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|Flextech Inc.
|com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number
|Happy Color®: Coloring Book
|X-FLOW
|in.playsimple.wordbingo
|Word Roll
|PlaySimple Games
Spain - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|319881193
|Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat
|Grindr LLC
|632064380
|Vinted: Sell vintage clothes
|Vinted Limited
|550928207
|BeSoccer - Soccer Livescores
|Alejandro Sanchez Blanes
Spain - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.dubox.drive
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|Flextech Inc.
|com.wallapop
|Wallapop - Sell & Buy
|Wallapop
|com.vitastudio.mahjong
|Vita Mahjong
|Vita Studio.
Germany - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|382596778
|Kleinanzeigen - without eBay
|Marktplaats BV
|319881193
|Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat
|Grindr LLC
|367342259
|kicker Fußball News
|kicker online - Olympia Verlag GmbH
Germany - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.ebay.kleinanzeigen
|Kleinanzeigen - without eBay
|Marktplaats B.V.
|com.wordgames.wordconnect.de
|Wort Guru
|ZenLife Games Ltd
|com.dubox.drive
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|Flextech Inc.
France - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|632064380
|Vinted: Sell vintage clothes
|Vinted Limited
|319881193
|Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat
|Grindr LLC
|484115113
|Leboncoin
|LBC France
France - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.wood.bolt.wordle.screw.nuts.puzzle
|Woodle Screw Jam: Nuts & Bolts
|LifePulse Puzzle Game Studio
|com.wordgame.wordconnect.fr
|Pro des Mots
|ZenLife Games Ltd
|com.lulo.scrabble.classicwords
|Classic Words Solo
|Lulo Apps
Netherlands - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|373963365
|Marktplaats - buy and sell
|Marktplaats BV
|319881193
|Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat
|Grindr LLC
|1617391485
|Block Blast！
|ARETIS LIMITED
Netherlands - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.vitastudio.mahjong
|Vita Mahjong
|Vita Studio.
|nl.marktplaats.android
|Marktplaats
|Marktplaats BV
|com.dubox.drive
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|Flextech Inc.
Download the Global Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs (February 2025)
- Spain (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Germany (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- United Kingdom (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- United States (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Canada (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Mexico (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Brazil (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- China (Google Play Store)
- Japan (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Singapore (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- France (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Netherlands (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- India (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.