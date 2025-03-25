Announcing The Mosaic Company Foundation for Sustainable Food Systems

Tampa, FL, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mosaic Company Foundation today announced its re-launch as The Mosaic Company Foundation for Sustainable Food Systems. The Foundation brings together two decades of philanthropic work developing the practices, tools, and partnerships to advance sustainable agricultural practices in the United States, India, and Brazil.

“The Mosaic Company Foundation for Sustainable Food Systems shares The Mosaic Company’s mission of helping the world grow the food it needs. Feeding over 9 billion people requires resilient farmers and collaboration between private enterprises and farmers to achieve agricultural self-sufficiency,” said Ben Pratt, President of the Foundation. “Farmers care and want to do what’s right for future generations. We want to be their partner in achieving that.”

The Foundation’s work is rooted in long-term commitments and a hands-on approach with partners such as The Nature Conservancy and Ducks Unlimited in the United States. The S M Sehgal Foundation of India leads the Krishi Jyoti program, and in Brazil, Instituto Mosaic is the Foundation's partner for The Villages Project. The Foundation has invested nearly $50 million to advance sustainable food systems:

In India, more than 760,000 people have benefited from the agriculture, nutrition, and community development of the Krishi Jyoti program, including a 35% yield increase for key crops

In Brazil, family farms participating in The Villages Project—half led by women--have increased yields by as much as 175%

In the United States, the Foundation is a leader in 4R Nutrient Stewardship, funding staff experts, increased capacity, and expanding best practices in nutrient use efficiency to ten million acres

In India and Brazil, the Foundation plans to expand its efforts and increase the number of family farms participating in its projects by 15%. In the United States, 4R Nutrient Stewardship will remain a key focus of the Foundation’s work.

“Our partnership with The Mosaic Company Foundation for Sustainable Food Systems exemplifies the power of collaboration in transforming rural communities," said Anjali Makhija, Trustee and CEO of the S M Sehgal Foundation, the Foundation’s partner in India. “Our shared commitment to innovation, capacity building, and community-driven solutions continues to create lasting impact, ensuring a brighter future for farming communities and their families across India."



Adam H. Putman, CEO of Ducks Unlimited, says its partnership with the Foundation “exemplifies the power of collaboration in transforming rural communities,” adding that it “provides farmers with the necessary tools and resources to improve soil health, maximize yields, and ensure long-term agricultural success. By investing in sustainable practices, we help secure the future of global food production.”

In addition to growing participation and reach of its existing initiatives, the Foundation is exploring how to equip the next generation of farmers as standard bearers for sustainable agriculture in the United States, India, and Brazil.

“We look forward to continuing our close partnership with Instituto Mosaic and expanding The Village Project’s reach to more of the smallholder family farmers who are so critical to food security in Brazil and beyond,” said Felipe Bannitz, CEO of Mandū, Instituto Mosaic’s implementing partner for The Villages Project in Brazil.

About The Mosaic Company Foundation for Sustainable Food Systems

The Mosaic Company Foundation for Sustainable Food Systems supports well-defined, transformational investments in food and nutrition security, sustainable agricultural productivity, and community development located in India, Brazil, and the United States. The Foundation is a tax-exempt private foundation described in section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Foundation is funded by contributions from The Mosaic Company. More information on the foundation is available at www.mosaicco.com/foundation.



About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.