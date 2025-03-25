Bichsel Medical Marketing Group Announces New Book for Medical Device Marketers

Reed Point, Montana, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bichsel Medical Marketing Group today announced the release of a new book by founder Lisa Bichsel titled So You’re Launching a Medical Device: A Practical Guide for the Medical Marketer. Tailored for MedTech professionals, the book offers a step-by-step framework to help medical device marketers drive demand, engage physicians, and achieve successful product adoption.

With over 40 years of experience in the medical device and biotech industries, Bichsel has led marketing teams through multiple product launches, acquisitions, and market expansions. Drawing from real-world experience, this book delivers practical strategies for marketing teams navigating the challenges of MedTech commercialization.

Helping Medical Marketers Avoid Costly Mistakes

Many medical devices fail to gain traction—not because they lack innovation but because of poor marketing and positioning. Bichsel’s book cuts through the noise, giving readers a clear roadmap for ensuring a medical device reaches the right audience and achieves long-term market adoption.

“Marketing a medical device is not the same as selling a consumer product,” says Bichsel. “This book is designed to help medical marketers understand the key components of a successful go-to-market strategy, physician engagement, and product lifecycle management—so they can avoid common pitfalls and maximize success.”

What Readers Will Learn:

✔ How to build demand before launch and position a medical device effectively

✔ Best practices for engaging physicians and hospital decision-makers

✔ How to align marketing and sales teams for optimal market penetration

✔ Sustaining long-term product adoption in an ever-changing healthcare landscape

A Must-Read for Medical Device Marketers

This book is written specifically for medical device marketers, sales and commercialization teams, and marketing leaders responsible for launching and managing MedTech products.

So You’re Launching a Medical Device is now available in both paperback and Kindle formats.

About the Author

Lisa Bichsel is a seasoned healthcare marketer with 40+ years of experience in commercializing medical devices and biotech innovations. Known for her out-of-the-box marketing strategies, she has played a key role in multiple acquisitions and has managed multimillion-dollar marketing budgets. Lisa specializes in physician engagement, consumer outreach, and healthcare marketing strategies.

