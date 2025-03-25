Argent Development Announces Start of Home Sales at Liberty Ranch Project Near Sacramento

GALT, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argent Development -- a leading developer of innovative master-planned communities across North America -- is pleased to announce the commencement of home sales at its Liberty Ranch community in Sacramento County.

Phase-one sales by Meritage Homes mark a significant step forward in transforming the 356-acre Liberty Ranch site into a vibrant, family-friendly community. Located about 25 miles south of Sacramento in the growing city of Galt, Liberty Ranch lies midway between the state capital and Stockton. When completed, it will feature 1,440 homes in a variety of styles spread across 27 residential villages. Development will be rolled out in phases over several years, with Meritage Homes being the first builder to initiate sales.

“We’re excited to partner with Meritage Homes to bring our vision for Liberty Ranch to life,” said David Soyka, senior vice president of public affairs at Argent Development. “The City of Galt has also been a valuable partner with its commitment to building much-needed residential units. Together, we are creating a family-friendly community that seamlessly blends modern living with the region’s agricultural heritage.”

Soyka noted that Galt’s small-town charm, combined with the development’s infrastructure and proximity to the state capital, will make Liberty Ranch a highly desirable place to live.

Beyond just beautiful homes, Liberty Ranch will include a range of features designed to enhance lifestyles, including a new school, over 40 acres of preserved open space, an extensive trail system and multiple parks. While it is located just two miles from Interstate 99, the design prioritizes pedestrian-friendly spaces, with walkways and trails connecting neighborhoods to green spaces and recreational areas.

Other major Argent Development projects in the Sacramento region include the 183-acre Innovation Park mixed-use community at the site of the former Sacramento Kings basketball arena complex.

More information about Liberty Ranch and phase-one homes is available at https://www.argentdevco.com/projects/liberty-ranch and https://www.meritagehomes.com/state/ca/sacramento/.

About Argent Development:

Argent Development is a leading developer of large-scale master-planned communities across North America. The company manages projects from the entitlement stage through the delivery of lots for third-party builders. Argent has decades of experience, a proven track record and a long-term vision for developing sustainable communities that stand the test of time. Recent projects include communities in California, New York, Virginia and Texas. Argent Development is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. For more information, visit www.argentdevco.com.

About Meritage Homes Corporation

As the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, Meritage has delivered nearly 200,000 homes in its 39-year history. The company offers affordable, energy-efficient entry-level and first move-up homes across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

CONTACT:

Erik Deutsch (for Argent Development)

erikd[at]excelpr[dot]com