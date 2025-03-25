COOFANDY Celebrates Milestone Moments with 2025 Wedding & Graduation Season Campaign

New York, NY, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COOFANDY, a leading name in modern menswear, is proud to unveil its 2025 Wedding and Graduation Season campaigns, running from March 4 to May 15. United under the theme “COOFANDY Moments: Dress for Every Milestone,” the initiative is crafted to celebrate two of life’s most defining transitions. Recognizing that weddings and graduations are more than events — they are defining chapters in a personal journey — COOFANDY aims to provide the perfect attire to honor these moments with confidence, style, and lasting memories.

This initiative is more than a seasonal promotion — it is a reflection of COOFANDY’s deeper understanding of how style intersects with identity, celebration, and self-confidence. Whether walking down the aisle or across a graduation stage, COOFANDY’s apparel offers elegance, versatility, and intentional design for every major moment.

Wedding Season: Perfect Fits for Perfect Days





From April 1 to April 15, COOFANDY will launch its annual Wedding Season campaign — a timely celebration of love, ceremony, and style. To COOFANDY, a wedding is not just an event, but a life milestone that deserves sartorial intention. Whether the setting is formal or beachfront, the moment calls for attire that aligns with the significance of the day. This season, COOFANDY offers a tailored perspective on wedding wear — one that honors tradition while embracing modern preferences for comfort, individuality, and versatility.

The Wedding Collection:

COOFANDY Men's 2-Piece Linen Suit Set: A lightweight, breathable suit blending classic tailoring with casual comfort—perfect for both relaxed outings and polished occasions. Designed for versatility and elegance, this set seamlessly adapts from beach weddings to city streets with modern, stylish ease.

COOFANDY Men's Wrinkle-Free Dress Shirt: Designed for the modern professional, this shirt combines a polished, wrinkle-free look with breathable comfort, it's ideal for grooms, groomsmen, or guests who want timeless style and all-day ease.

Graduation Season: Dress for New Beginnings

From May 1 to May 15, COOFANDY marks Graduation Season with a campaign that goes beyond dress codes — it’s a tribute to growth, transformation, and the promise of new beginnings. For many, graduation isn’t just a formality — it’s a personal milestone, a transformation, and often, a young man’s first true encounter with ceremonial dressing. With this in mind, COOFANDY’s Graduation Season campaign is designed to honor that transitional moment with style that feels aspirational yet authentic. It’s not about dressing up for tradition’s sake, but about stepping into the next chapter with intention, confidence, and individuality.

Featured Pieces:

COOFANDY Men's Floral Tuxedo Jacket: A statement-making tuxedo jacket featuring elegant paisley embroidery and a sleek shawl lapel—designed to elevate your presence at graduation celebrations with timeless flair and modern charm.

COOFANDY Men's Velvet Tuxedo Blazer: Elevate your graduation season style with this COOFANDY velvet tuxedo jacket—crafted from smooth, light-catching fabric and finished with a classic shawl collar, it effortlessly blends vintage charm with modern sophistication.

Beyond Fashion: COOFANDY’s Commitment to Responsibility

At COOFANDY, the role of a fashion brand extends beyond clothing. As part of its broader commitment to social responsibility, COOFANDY has pledged to donate $1 for every order placed on its independent website to the Downtown Women’s Center, a nonprofit organization in ending women’s and gender-diverse individuals’ homelessness in Los Angeles.

This initiative reflects a growing recognition within the company: that commercial success should be accompanied by meaningful contributions to the communities it reaches.

Learn more:

Charity Page

Instagram | Facebook

About COOFANDY

Established in 2015, COOFANDY is a brand that offers a versatile range of men's clothing essentials suitable for daily wear. The collection features business dress shirts, suits, casual T-shirts, party tuxedos, and beachwear. COOFANDY aims to simplify the shopping experience for its customers by providing an efficient and hassle-free platform to find the perfect clothing item. The brand's primary objective is to boost people's confidence by providing high-quality clothing at an affordable price. COOFANDY is dedicated to offering the best fashion range possible to its customers.

For more information, please visit the COOFANDY website and Amazon storefront, or connect with COOFANDY on Facebook and Instagram.

