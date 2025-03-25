Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date March 14, 2025

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of March 14, 2025, short interest in 3,124 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 13,066,514,117 shares compared with 12,765,719,651 shares in 3,117 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of February 28, 2025. The mid-March short interest represents 2.14 days compared with 2.42 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,634 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,598,104,131 shares at the end of the settlement date of March 14, 2025, compared with 2,565,936,316 shares in 1,628 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.17 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.00.

In summary, short interest in all 4,758 Nasdaq® securities totaled 15,664,618,248 shares at the March 14, 2025 settlement date, compared with 4,745 issues and 15,331,655,967 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.88 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.87 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx

or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.





A graph accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d8e9d7c-9147-49f7-b60e-bd0dc272cf30

