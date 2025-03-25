WeRide Inc. Files Its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide Inc. (Nasdaq: WRD) (“WeRide” or the “Company”), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 25, 2025. The annual report in electronic format is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.weride.ai as well as on the SEC’s website.

For those who prefer hard copies, the Company will provide the annual report, containing audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge to shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the IR department of the Company at 21st Floor, Tower A, Guangzhou Life Science Innovation Center, No. 51, Luoxuan Road, Guangzhou International Biotech Island, Guangzhou 510005, People’s Republic of China.

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded robotaxi company. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services that address a vast majority of transportation needs across a wide range of use cases on the open road, including in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide has deployed autonomous driving vehicles for operation and testing in over 30 cities worldwide across ten countries.

