T-knife Therapeutics Announces Five Presentations at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Multiple presentations demonstrate that T-knife’s proprietary next-generation technologies address important challenges with current cell therapy constructs, including boosting T cell fitness and persistence within an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment





TK-6302, a supercharged PRAME T cell therapy, is rapidly advancing towards a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) filing in the fourth quarter of 2025





SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-knife Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) to fight cancer, today announced that five abstracts highlighting its PRAME-targeted TCR-T therapy, TK-6302, and its platform technologies will be presented at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place from April 25-30, 2025 in Chicago, IL.

“Our work presented at the AACR annual congress is a reflection of the tremendous advances we have made in the development of TCR-T therapies,” stated Peggy Sotiropoulou, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of T-knife. “TCR-T therapies have been successful in indications such as synovial sarcoma and melanoma, validating the clinical benefit of this therapeutic modality. However, challenges, including maintaining optimal T cell function and persistence as well as overcoming the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, have hindered the true potential of TCR-T therapies. This is where T-knife’s innovative engineered technologies make a difference, and we look forward to presenting our unique approach to enabling the potential for broad, deep and durable responses.”

Poster Presentation Details



Title: TK-6302, a supercharged PRAME TCR-T cell therapy containing a high affinity TCR, an activating CD8 coreceptor (costimCD8 CoR) and a Fas-based switch receptor, drives sustained anti-tumor responses Abstract ID: 3198 Poster Board: 26 Date: Monday, April 28, 2025 Time: 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm CT Title: MyT™ platform-identified PRAME TCRs for T cell therapy demonstrate superior efficacy and best-in-class potential compared to clinical benchmarks Abstract ID: 3483 Poster Board: 22 Date: Monday, April 28, 2025 Time: 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm CT Title: Enhancing TCR-T with a Fas-based switch receptor boosts T cell engraftment, persistence, and anti-tumor activity in models of hard-to-treat PRAME solid tumor indications Abstract ID: 4867 Poster Board: 17 Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm CT Title: Optimal activation of TCR-T cells in solid tumors through addition of best-in-class single chain CD8 coreceptors results in CD4 engagement and improved T cell fitness and persistence Abstract ID: 4868 Poster Board: 18 Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm CT Title: Dual targeting of cancer and stromal cells, by combining a FAP-CAR and a PRAME TCR, enhances T cell infiltration and efficient eradication of a wide range of hard-to-treat solid tumors Abstract ID: 6109 Poster Board: 17 Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm CT

About T-knife Therapeutics

T-knife is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-Ts) to deliver broad, deep and durable responses to solid tumor cancer patients. The company’s unique approach leverages its proprietary platforms and synthetic biology capabilities to design the next-generation of supercharged TCR-Ts with best-in-class potential.

The company’s lead program, TK-6302, is a supercharged PRAME targeting TCR-T that includes novel enhancements to improve T cell fitness and persistence, to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor micro-environment, and to improve durability of response. The company plans to submit a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in the fall of 2025 to initiate a Phase 1 clinical study of TK-6302 in 2026.

T-knife was founded by leading T cell and immunology experts utilizing technology developed at the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine together with the Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, is led by an experienced management team, and is supported by a leading group of international investors, including Andera Partners, EQT Life Sciences, RA Capital Management and Versant Ventures. For additional information, please visit the company’s website at www.t-knife.com.