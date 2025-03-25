Media Advisory — Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School to Host Commencement Ceremony for 2024 Graduates

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division will host commencement exercises for the Class of 2024 graduates of The Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School. Members of the news media are invited to attend the graduation ceremony. This event is NOT open to the general public, but will be livestreamed: https://hii.com/events/apprentice-school-graduation/ When: 10 a.m., Saturday March 29 (media asked to check-in by 9:30 a.m.)

Where: Liberty Live Church

1021 Big Bethel Road

Hampton, Virginia, 23666

RSVP: Confirmation of media attendance is required. Please RSVP by noon on Friday, March 28 to:



Todd Corillo

Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com

(757) 688-3220

Details: The Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School accepts more than 200 apprentices per year. The school offers four- to eight-year, tuition-free apprenticeships in 19 trades and seven optional programs. Accredited by the Council for Occupational Education, the school is certified to offer associate’s degrees of applied science in maritime technology. Apprentices work a 40-hour week and are paid for all work, including time spent in academic classes.

