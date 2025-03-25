Erasca Announces Three Poster Presentations at the 2025 AACR Annual Meeting

Presentations will feature potential best-in-class pan-RAS molecular glue ERAS-0015 and pan-KRAS inhibitor ERAS-4001

Erasca will also present potential first-in-class examples of direct SMP complex inhibitors, representing a new approach to block the RAS/MAPK pathway

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced the company will present three poster presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 25 - 30, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

The abstracts will be available on the AACR 2025 meeting website. The posters will be available online at Erasca.com/science/presentations following the presentations.

Poster Presentation Details

Abstract 390 – ERAS-0015 is a pan-RAS molecular glue with best-in-class potential in RAS mutant solid tumors

Date/Time: Sunday, April 27, 2025, 2 – 5 PM CDT

Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics – Degraders and Glues 1

Location: McCormick Place Convention Center, Poster Section 18, Poster Board 9

Abstract 4367 – ERAS-4001 is a pan-KRAS inhibitor with robust anti-tumor activity in KRAS altered solid tumors

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 29, 2025, 9 AM – 12 PM CDT

Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics – RAS Inhibitors

Location: McCormick Place Convention Center, Poster Section 21, Poster Board 2

Abstract 3152 – Identification and characterization of inhibitors SHOC2-MRAS-PP1C complex assembly

Date/Time: Monday, April 28, 2025, 2 – 5 PM CDT

Session: Chemistry – High-Throughput Screening Assays and Libraries

Location: McCormick Place Convention Center, Poster Section 25, Poster Board 5

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of patients with cancer. We have assembled one of the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipelines in the industry. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Erasca cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: our expectations regarding the potential therapeutic benefits of our product candidates, including ERAS-0015 and ERAS-4001. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: our approach to the development of product candidates based on our singular focus on shutting down the RAS/MAPK pathway, a novel and unproven approach; our assumptions around which programs may have a higher probability of success may not be accurate, and we may expend our limited resources to pursue a particular product candidate and/or indication and fail to capitalize on product candidates or indications with greater development or commercial potential; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment, and completion of clinical trials and preclinical studies; our dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, research, and preclinical and clinical testing; preliminary results of clinical trials are not necessarily indicative of final results and one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data and more patient data become available; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of our product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization, or may result in recalls or product liability claims; unfavorable results from preclinical studies or clinical trials; the inability to realize any benefits from our current licenses, acquisitions, and collaborations, and any future licenses, acquisitions, or collaborations, and our ability to fulfill our obligations under such arrangements; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; later developments with the FDA or EU health authorities may be inconsistent with the feedback received to date regarding our development plans and trial designs; our ability to fund our operating plans with our current cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities; and other risks described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

