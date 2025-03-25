Cogent Biosciences Announces Multiple Poster Presentations at 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced four preclinical poster presentations at the upcoming 2025 AACR Annual Meeting being held in Chicago, IL April 25-30, 2025.

Poster Details

Title: Identification of a potent KRAS (ON) inhibitor with selectivity for mutant KRAS over HRAS and NRAS

Session Category: Chemistry

Session Title: Lead Identification and Optimization

Session Date and Time: April 30, 2025 - 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM ET)

Location: Poster Section 25

Poster Board Number: 3

Published Abstract Number: 6974

Title: Preclinical characterization of CGT6297, a novel PI3Kα H1047R mutant-selective inhibitor

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Kinase and Phosphatase Inhibitors 2

Session Date and Time: April 28, 2025 - 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM CT (3:00 PM – 6:00 PM ET)

Location: Poster Section 20

Poster Board Number: 5

Published Abstract Number: 3004

Title: The Reversible and Selective FGFR2/3 inhibitor CGT4859 has superior target coverage of resistance mutations missed by leading FGFR inhibitors

Session Category: Clinical Research

Session Title: Targeted Therapies and Combinations 2

Session Start: April 29, 2025 - 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM ET)

Location: Poster Section 34

Poster Board Number: 27

Published Abstract Number: 4729

Title: Identification of CGT4255 an EGFR sparing, pan-mutant HER2 clinical development candidate with potential best-in-class brain penetration

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 3

Session Start: April 29, 2025 - 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM CT (3:00 PM – 6:00 PM ET)

Location: Poster Section 21

Poster Board Number: 1

Published Abstract Number: 5623

Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Cogent also announced today that the Compensation Committee of Cogent’s Board of Directors, made up entirely of independent directors, approved the grant of an “inducement” equity award on March 21, 2025 to one new employee under the company’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The award was approved in accordance with Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) of the corporate governance rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market. The employee received a nonqualified option to purchase 9,700 shares of Cogent common stock. The option has a 10-year term, an exercise price equal to the closing price of Cogent’s common stock on the grant date, and a 4-year vesting schedule with 25% vesting on the 1-year anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the subsequent 36 months, provided such employee remains employed through each such vesting date.

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. The company also has an ongoing Phase 1 study of its novel internally discovered FGFR2 inhibitor. In addition, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases targeting mutations in ErbB2, PI3Kα and KRAS. Cogent Biosciences is based in Waltham, MA and Boulder, CO. Visit our website for more information at www.cogentbio.com. Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media: X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding clinical development plans and timelines and the potential of the company’s pipeline programs. The use of words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" and similar words expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our clinical results, the rate of enrollment in our clinical trials and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. We may not actually achieve the forecasts or milestones disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Cogent's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither we, nor our affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

