Evaxion to present new phase 2 data for AI-designed personalized cancer vaccine EVX-01 at AACR Annual Meeting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 25, 2025 - Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion”), a clinical-stage TechBio company specializing in developing AI-Immunology™ powered vaccines, will present new data for its lead asset EVX-01 at a poster session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago April 25-30, 2025. Designed with Evaxion’s AI-Immunology™ platform, EVX-01 is a personalized cancer vaccine currently being evaluated as a treatment for advanced melanoma (skin cancer).

Evaxion will present new biomarker and immune data obtained from the ongoing phase 2 trial. These will further add to EVX-01’s already strong clinical data package.

“We are proud to be selected by the AACR’s scientific committee to present new data at this very renowned and important scientific meeting. This is a testament of the high scientific value of the EVX-01 clinical program, and we are excited to get the chance to present and discuss the data with a big audience in the field of melanoma research”, says Birgitte Rønø, Chief Scientific Officer of Evaxion.

The trial previously yielded strong interim one-year clinical data and remains on track for readout of two-year clinical data in the second half of 2025. Additionally, the trial has been extended with a third year, allowing for a more comprehensive assessment of the full potential of EVX-01.

AACR presentation details:

Abstract title: T-cell immunogenicity and biomarker profiling in advanced melanoma patients receiving the personalized vaccine EVX-01 in combination with pembrolizumab

Abstract#: 4538

Poster#: 9

Session (category): Immune responses to therapies including chemotherapy and radiotherapy (Clinical research)

Location: Poster section 28

Date/Time: April 29, 2025, at 9am-12pm CST/16-19 CET

Presenter: Mads Lausen Nielsen, PhD, Project Manager at Evaxion

The phase 2 trial investigates EVX-01 in combination with MSD’s (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced melanoma (skin cancer). Each patient enrolled in the trial has received a unique vaccine designed and manufactured based on their individual biology. KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

About EVX-01

EVX-01 is a personalized peptide-based cancer vaccine intended for first-line treatment of multiple advanced solid cancers. It is Evaxion’s lead clinical asset.

EVX-01 is designed with our AI-Immunology™ platform and is tailored to target the unique tumor profile and immune characteristics of each patient. It engages the patient's immune system to fight off cancer by mounting a targeted response against tumors.

In clinical trials, EVX-01 has demonstrated 69% and 67% Overall Response Rates in patients with advanced melanoma. Further, significant correlations between clinical responses and AI-Immunology™ predictions have been observed, underlining the predictive power of the platform.

About EVAXION

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a pioneering TechBio company based upon its AI platform, AI-Immunology™. Evaxion’s proprietary and scalable AI prediction models harness the power of artificial intelligence to decode the human immune system and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Based upon AI-Immunology™, Evaxion has developed a clinical-stage oncology pipeline of novel personalized vaccines and a preclinical infectious disease pipeline in bacterial and viral diseases with high unmet medical needs. Evaxion is committed to transforming patients’ lives by providing innovative and targeted treatment options. For more information about Evaxion and its groundbreaking AI-Immunology™ platform and vaccine pipeline, please visit our website.

