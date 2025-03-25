True North Mortgage Welcomes 25+ Former Rocket Mortgage Canada Employees, Expands Windsor and Quebec Presence

CALGARY, Alberta, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True North Mortgage, one of Canada’s largest mortgage brokerages, today announced the strategic hiring of over 25 former Rocket Mortgage Canada employees. This move significantly bolsters its team and reinforces its commitment to the Canadian mortgage market. This move follows the recent announcement of Rocket Mortgage Canada’s closure of operations.

True North Mortgage is pleased to provide employment opportunities to nearly two-thirds of Rocket Mortgage Canada’s front-line mortgage professionals. The company will also maintain an office presence in Windsor, Ontario, ensuring continuity for employees and contributing to the local economy. In addition, the hiring of experienced former Rocket mortgage professionals in Montreal marks True North’s entry into the Quebec market, expanding its reach and service offerings to French-speaking Canadians.

“As a 100% Canadian company, investing in these salaried jobs to support the next stage of our growth makes perfect sense, and we’re excited to welcome these highly skilled and experienced mortgage agents to the True North Mortgage family,” said Amanda Magee, Chief Growth Officer of True North. “Their expertise and dedication will be invaluable as we continue to provide Canadians with tailored mortgage solutions. We are confident they will thrive in our dynamic and supportive environment.”

True North's proactive recruitment approach aligns with its ambitious growth plans. The company aims to add 30 new mortgage agents in 2025 and is delighted to have achieved this goal ahead of schedule with the addition of such capable and well-trained professionals.

“We recognize the challenging circumstances faced by the former Rocket Mortgage Canada team and can appreciate the hurdles shouldered by their senior leadership,” said Dan Eisner, CEO of True North. “They built a strong and talented team in a highly competitive market, and we commend their efforts. We are honoured to provide a new home for many of their exceptional employees.”

True North Mortgage is committed to providing Canadians from coast to coast with transparent, unbiased, and expert mortgage advice. Focusing on technology and personalized service, the company continues to lead the industry in innovation and client satisfaction.

