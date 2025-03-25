Bicara Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at AACR Annual Meeting 2025

BOSTON, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors, today announced that three abstracts relating to the company’s lead product candidate, ficerafusp alfa, will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, which will be held from April 25-30, 2025 in Chicago, IL. Ficerafusp alfa is a first-in-class bifunctional antibody that combines two clinically validated targets: an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β) and is being evaluated across multiple solid tumor types.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Dose expansion results of single agent ficerafusp alfa (BCA101), a bifunctional EGFR/TGF-β inhibitor in patients with metastatic or advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC)

Published Abstract #: CT034

Session Category: Clinical Trials

Session Title: Phase 0 and Phase I Clinical Trials

Session Date and Time: 4/28/2025 9:00 a.m. CT

Location: McCormick Place Convention Center, Poster Section 49



This presentation will highlight data from a Phase 1/1b dose expansion cohort of ficerafusp alfa monotherapy in second line or later cSCC patients.

Title: Dual blockade of EGFR and TGF-β with ficerafusp alfa has the potential to overcome resistance mechanisms in 1L R/M HNSCC in combination with Pembrolizumab

Published Abstract #: 3284

Session Category: Clinical Research

Session Title: Modifiers of the Tumor Microenvironment

Session Date and Time: 4/28/2025 2:00 p.m. CT

Location: McCormick Place Convention Center, Poster Section 30



This presentation will highlight a translational medicine biomarker dataset that provides insights into the effects of targeted inhibition of TGF-β with ficerafusp alfa.

Title: Ficerafusp alfa reverses acquired resistance to the KRAS-G12C inhibitor sotorasib in KRAS-G12C-mutated lung tumors

Published Abstract #: 4434

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapies

Session Title: Reversal of Drug Resistance

Session Date and Time: 4/29/2025 9:00 a.m. CT

Location: McCormick Place Convention Center, Poster Section 23



This presentation will highlight a preclinical dataset that provides insights into the role of inhibiting TGF-β in overcoming acquired KRAS-G12C-inhibitor drug-resistant KRAS-G12C-mutated lung cancer.

Following the meeting, the poster presentations will be available on Bicara’s website at www.bicara.com.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors. Bicara’s lead program, ficerafusp alfa, is a bifunctional antibody that combines two clinically validated targets, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β). Through this dual-targeting mechanism, ficerafusp alfa has the potential to exert potent anti-tumor activity by simultaneously blocking both cancer cell-intrinsic EGFR survival and proliferation, as well as the immunosuppressive TGF-β signaling within the tumor microenvironment. Ficerafusp alfa is being developed in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, where there remains a significant unmet need, as well as other solid tumor types. For more information, please visit www.bicara.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding Bicara’s preclinical studies and presentation of results, the clinical development of ficerafusp alfa and presentation of data from a Phase 1/1b dose expansion cohort of ficerafusp alfa monotherapy in second line or later cSCC, clinical development of ficerafusp alfa in combination with pembrolizumab, the expected therapeutic potential and clinical benefits of ficerafusp alfa, including potential efficacy and tolerability. The words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “seek,” “predict,” “future,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar words or expressions, or the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to uncertainties inherent in the development of product candidates, including the conduct of research activities and the conduct and enrollment of clinical trials; uncertainties as to the availability and timing of results and data from clinical trials; whether results from prior preclinical studies and clinical trials will be predictive of the results of subsequent preclinical studies and clinical trials and regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries, whether Bicara’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in Bicara’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Bicara’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024, as well as any subsequent filings that Bicara makes with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Bicara’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Bicara explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Investors

Rachel Frank

IR@bicara.com

Media

Dan Budwick

1AB

dan@1abmedia.com