ImCheck to Present Updated ICT01 Data with Unprecedented High Rates of Complete Remission in AML at the AACR Annual Meeting 2025

Marseille, France, March 25, 2025 4:30 p.m. EST/21:30 CET– ImCheck Therapeutics announced today it will present updated results from its ongoing open-label, randomized Phase I/II study EVICTION at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. The poster presentation will provide efficacy, safety, pharmacodynamics and dose selection data on the novel γ9δ2 T-cell activator, ICT01, in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed AML.

Details of the poster presentation at AACR 2025 are:

Late-breaking abstract title: “γ9δ2 T-cell (γδTC) activation and azacitidine-venetoclax (AV) for older/unfit adults with newly diagnosed (ND) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) induces high rates of complete remission (CR): Preliminary efficacy, safety, pharmacodynamics (PD) and dose selection of ICT01 in the phase 1 study EVICTION”

Session: Phase 0 and Phase I Clinical Trials

Abstract number: CT024

Presenter: Abhishek Maiti, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Authors: Abhishek Maiti, Pierre Peterlin, Daniel Morillo, Jose-Miguel Torregrosa-Diaz, Matthew Ulrickson, Agustin Penedo, Aude De Gassart, Elisabeth Wieduwild, Emmanuel Valentin, Maelle Mairesse, Patrick Brune, Katrien Lemmens, Stephan Braun, Daniel Olive, Naval G. Daver, Sylvain Garciaz, Pierre-Yves Dumas

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Time: 9:00 am- 12:00 pm EST

Location: Poster Section 49 / Poster Board Number: 3

The AACR poster presentation will provide an update on the data in AML patients most recently presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2024 showing that ICT01 administered in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax demonstrated promising efficacy without compromising safety.

The AACR poster will be available on ImCheck’s corporate website after the poster sessions have been opened.

***

About the EVICTION Study

EVICTION is a first-in-human, dose-escalation (Part 1) and cohort-expansion (Part 2) clinical study of ICT01 in patients with various advanced relapsed or refractory solid or hematologic cancers that have exhausted standard-of-care treatment options. Part 1 (Phase I) is designed to characterize the preliminary safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamic activity of increasing doses of ICT01 as monotherapy (Group A: solid tumors; Group B: hematologic tumors) and in combination with pembrolizumab (Group C: solid tumors). Part 2 comprises randomized dose-optimizing and efficacy estimating expansion cohorts of monotherapy (Group D: ovarian cancer; Group E: prostate cancer) and combination treatment of patients with AML (Group F), melanoma (Group G), urothelial cell carcinoma (Group H), or head-and-neck squamous cell carcinoma (Group I). More information on the EVICTION study can be found at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04243499).

About ICT01

ICT01 is a humanized, anti-BTN3A (also known as CD277) monoclonal antibody that selectively activates γ9δ2 T cells, which are responsible for immunosurveillance of malignancy and infections. The three isoforms of BTN3A targeted by ICT01 are overexpressed on many solid tumors (e.g., melanoma, urothelial cell, colorectal, ovarian, pancreatic, and lung cancer) and hematologic malignancies (e.g., leukemia and lymphomas) and also expressed on the surface of innate (e.g., γδ T cells and NK cells) and adaptive immune cells (T cells and B cells). BTN3A is essential for the activation of the anti-tumor immune response of γ9δ2 T cells.

As demonstrated by data presented at past AACR, ASCO, ASH, ESMO and SITC conferences, ICT01 selectively activates circulating γ9δ2 T cells leading to migration of γ9δ2 T cells out of the circulation and into the tumor tissue and triggers a downstream immunological cascade through secretion of pro-inflammatory cytokines, including but not limited to IFNγ and TNFα, further augmenting the anti-tumor immune response. Anti-tumor activity and efficacy of ICT01 have been shown in patients across several cancer indications.

About IMCHECK THERAPEUTICS

ImCheck Therapeutics is developing a new generation of immunotherapeutic antibodies targeting butyrophilins, a novel superfamily of immunomodulators. By unlocking the power of γ9δ2 T cells, ImCheck’s innovative approach has the potential to transform treatments across oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases.

The lead clinical-stage program, ICT01, has been advancing to late-stage trials, demonstrating a unique mechanism of action that modulates both innate and adaptive immunity. These “first-in-class” activating antibodies may deliver superior clinical outcomes compared to first-generation immunotherapy approaches, in particular in rationale combinations with immune checkpoint inhibitors and immunomodulatory anti-cancer drugs. Additionally, ImCheck’s pipeline compounds are progressing toward clinical development for autoimmune and infectious diseases.

The company benefits from the pioneering research of Prof. Daniel Olive (INSERM, CNRS, Institut Paoli Calmettes, Aix-Marseille University), a global leader in γ9δ2 T cells and butyrophilins, as well as the expertise of a seasoned management team and the commitment of leading U.S. and European investors.

For further information: https://www.imchecktherapeutics.com/

Press contacts:

US and EU

Trophic Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer

+49 (0) 172 861 8540

imcheck@trophic.eu

France

ATCG PARTNERS

Céline Voisin

+33 (0)6 62 12 53 39

imcheck@atcg-partners.com