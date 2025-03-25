Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. April 7, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. ("Neumora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NMRA) investors of a class action representing investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Neumora common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents, commencing on or about September 15, 2023. Neumora investors have until April 7, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants made materially false or misleading statements and failed to disclose key information. Specifically, Neumora altered BlackThorn’s original Phase Two trial inclusion criteria to include patients with moderate to severe Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in an effort to justify proceeding with its Phase Three Program and demonstrate that Navacaprant, its flagship therapeutic candidate, provided statistically significant improvement in treating MDD. Additionally, the company modified the Phase Two statistical analysis plan by introducing a prespecified analysis focused on patients with moderate to severe MDD. Furthermore, the Phase Two trials lacked sufficient data—particularly regarding patient population size and the male-to-female ratio—making it difficult to accurately predict the outcomes of the KOASTAL-1 study.

