Dr. Thierry Jacquemin Expands His Innovative Approach to Health, Performance, and Aesthetic Wellness

MIAMI, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand for personalized, science-backed wellness solutions continues to rise, Dr. Thierry Jacquemin is expanding his services to offer advanced treatments in health optimization, anti-aging, and performance enhancement. With a commitment to proactive wellness, he is helping individuals achieve peak physical performance, enhanced longevity, and refined aesthetics through comprehensive, evidence-based medical care.





Leading Expert in Health, Performance, and Aesthetic Wellness.

For over a decade, Dr. Jacquemin, a board-certified physician in Internal Medicine, has worked with elite athletes, professionals, and individuals seeking to improve their health and quality of life. His expertise includes hormone therapy, stem cell treatments, sports medicine, and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures, making him a sought-after specialist in both performance optimization and regenerative medicine . Among his clients are UFC fighter Cezar Ferreira and Olympic wrestler Mahmoud Sebie, who rely on his medical expertise to maximize recovery, enhance endurance, and sustain long-term health.

“We operate with the motto ‘Live Better, Smarter, and Longer,’” says Dr. Jacquemin. “True wellness isn’t just about fixing problems—it’s about staying ahead, keeping your body performing at its best, and feeling confident inside and out.”

With a diverse international background, fluency in five languages, and experience in both emergency medicine and high-end wellness, Dr. Jacquemin takes a unique, patient-focused approach to health. His expertise in Botox, dermal fillers, PRP facial rejuvenation, and PDO thread lifting has earned him recognition as a “Master Injector,” a title that reflects his precision and skill in aesthetic medicine.





Dr Thierry Jacquemin is an international physician, board-certified in Internal Medicine

Beyond aesthetics, Dr. Jacquemin remains at the forefront of regenerative and preventive medicine, offering advanced stem cell therapy to accelerate healing and support long-term well-being. His approach blends the latest scientific advancements with highly personalized treatment plans, helping patients achieve lasting health, energy, and confidence.

As more individuals explore customized wellness solutions, Dr. Jacquemin continues to expand his practice, ensuring his patients have access to the most effective and innovative treatments for longevity, recovery, and aesthetic enhancement.

For more information, visit Dr. Thierry Jacquemin’s official website or follow him on Instagram for insights on health, performance, and aesthetic wellness.

