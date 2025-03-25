$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Urges Stockholders of AMPS, ML, AMPY, HEES to Act Now

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE: AMPS), relating to the proposed merger with TPG. Under the terms of the agreement, Altus Power will be acquired by TPG for $5.00 per share of its Class A common stock in an all-cash transaction.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for April 9, 2025.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML ), relating to the proposed merger with Gen Digital Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of MoneyLion will receive $82.00 per share in cash, and one contingent value right per share entitling the shareholder to a contingent payment of Gen Digital common stock.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for April 10, 2025.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY ), relating to the proposed merger with Juniper Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Amplify shareholders will retain approximately 61% of Amplify’s outstanding equity.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for April 14, 2025.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES), relating to the proposed merger with Herc Holdings Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, H&E shareholders will receive $78.75 in cash and 0.1287 shares of Herc common stock for each share they own. H&E’s shareholders will own approximately 14.1% of the combined company.



ACT NOW. The Tender Offer expires on April 15, 2025.

