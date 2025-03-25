Federman & Sherwood Investigates OBI Seafoods for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into OBI Seafoods with respect to their recent data breach. On or around August 16, 2024, OBI became aware of a security incident impacting a portion of its environment. Upon detection, OBI immediately took steps to secure its systems and engaged external cybersecurity specialists to assist with the investigation. OBI also notified federal law enforcement of the incident. Through the investigation, OBI determined that information related to current and former workers and vendors of OBI or OBS may be involved. The following personal information was accessed: individuals name, Social Security number, date of birth, medical information, health insurance information, address, claims information, demographic information, bank account information, taxpayer identification number, government-issued ID, beneficiary information and dependent’s personal information.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73120