Immortal Rising 2 Secures $3 Million in Funding and Concludes Successful NFT Sale Ahead of TGE

Singapore, Singapore , March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planetarium Labs has announced that its flagship title Immortal Rising 2, developed by Busy Beans Studio, has successfully raised $3 million in funding from leading investors, reinforcing its position as a next-generation blockchain gaming powerhouse. This funding milestone coincides with the conclusion of a highly successful Immortal Statue NFT sale, further accelerating momentum and setting the stage for the upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE) slated for March 27.

The funding round saw participation from prominent Web3 investors, including Spartan Group, Immutable, MARBLEX, Comma3 Ventures, Sovrun, 32-Bit Ventures, Notch Ventures, Cristian Manea, Niels de Ruiter, and other notable angel investors. This investment will be instrumental in expanding the Immortal Rising 2 ecosystem, enhancing gameplay mechanics, and deepening community engagement.

“We are thrilled to support Immortal Rising 2," said Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder and President of Immutable. "It's already shown great product market fit with players, recently hitting 8.8M+ downloads. Immortal Rising 2 sits in the centre of a really powerful venn diagram: First, it's built in Asia, the biggest gaming market in the world; Second, it's designed for mobile, which is outpacing both PC and console in growth; Finally, Immortal Rising 2 is fully integrated with web3 mechanics, so the growth of the game is aligned with player incentives. We're really excited to bring this game to an even wider audience using Immutable zkEVM's advanced scaling solutions, and our distribution platform, Immutable Play.”

“Immortal Rising 2 represents the next evolution of decentralized gaming, offering true ownership and rewards for players,” added Kelvin Koh, Co-founder & Partner of Spartan Group. “We believe in Planetarium Labs' vision and are excited to see how they continue to innovate in the Web3 gaming space.”

“At MARBLEX, we see immense potential in the growing synergy between Web2 and Web3 gaming,” said Jin-pyo Hong, CEO of MARBLEX. “Immortal Rising 2 is a prime example of a blockchain game that delivers engaging mechanics and meaningful digital ownership, and we’re excited to be part of its journey.”

The Immortal Statue NFT sale, which concluded ahead of the TGE, saw overwhelming demand, with collectors and players securing limited-edition NFTs that provide exclusive in-game benefits, token airdrops, and prestige within the Immortal Rising 2 ecosystem. This follows the game's Play-to-Airdrop (P2A) launchpool, where over 9 million SoulBound Tokens (SBTs) were claimed through daily missions, underscoring the community's enthusiasm and engagement.

The Road to TGE

With the successful funding round and NFT sale complete, Immortal Rising 2 is gearing up for its highly anticipated TGE, which will unlock new opportunities for players and investors to participate in Immortal Rising 2’s evolving economy and governance, sharing the future of decentralized gaming.

Details on the upcoming TGE can be found on Immortal Rising 2’s X and Discord.

About Planetarium Labs

Planetarium Labs, which raised $32 million in a Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands, is a community-driven Web3 gaming company that builds immersive and moddable gaming experiences for users around the world. With decades of collective experience in gaming and blockchain technologies, and with industry-leading visionaries and partners, Planetarium Labs is building the protocols and experiences that take Web3 gaming to the next level.

