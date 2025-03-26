Global Policy Advisors Releases Report on Structuring a U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund Through the Development Finance Corporation

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Policy Advisors LLC, recognized for devising the first governance and policy roadmap for a U.S. sovereign wealth fund, has released a new report titled Capital, Strategy, and Governance: Market Implications of a DFC-Managed Sovereign Wealth Fund. The analysis explores the Development Finance Corporation (DFC) as a potential institutional home for a prospective U.S. sovereign wealth vehicle.

The report outlines how a DFC-based sovereign wealth fund could be structured to balance fiduciary objectives with national strategic priorities, while drawing on DFC’s existing investment infrastructure, global networks, and interagency governance model. With ex officio board members including the Secretaries of State, Treasury, and Commerce, the DFC offers a unique governance environment where investment strategy can be evaluated from diverse national interest perspectives, the report says.

GPA’s president Salar Ghahramani, who has advised clients across finance, policy, and law on sovereign wealth fund developments, stated: “Institutional design will shape the direction, legitimacy, and market impact of any future U.S. sovereign wealth fund. This report underscores the practical and strategic advantages of anchoring the fund within the DFC.”

GPA’s latest SWF 2050™ report further examines how such a fund could engage with private equity and external asset managers while preserving transparency and avoiding conflicts of interest. The report offers detailed considerations on portfolio allocation strategies, public-private investment models, and the legislative implications of housing the fund within a federal agency.

As highlighted in recent interviews with Barron’s and Bloomberg, Salar Ghahramani emphasized the importance of transparent governance and multi-perspective oversight in building long-term trust among both market participants and the American public.

