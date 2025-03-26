Mastery Made Easy: A First Look at HIKMICRO's New Devices at JAGD & HUND 2025

DORTMUND, GERMANY, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIKMICRO, a pioneering optics manufacturer, is set to unveil two groundbreaking thermal monoculars at JAGD & HUND Dortmund 2025, reinforcing its commitment to innovation in hunting technology. The FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR LRF 2.0 will be showcased at Germany's Messe Dortmund from January 28 to February 2, 2025, embodying the company's "Mastery Made Easy" philosophy.





These new devices represent a significant leap forward in thermal hunting technology, focusing on one-handed operation and superior image quality. The FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR LRF 2.0 feature a highly sensitive 15mK thermal detector, capturing minute temperature differences and providing rich image details on a 0.49" display.

Both models offer precise laser rangefinding capabilities up to 1000 meters and incorporate HIKMICRO's Shutterless Image System (HSIS) for continuous, uninterrupted viewing.

Mr. Wang, HIKMICRO's R&D expert, stated, "We have made comprehensive improvements to the FALCON and CONDOR models with 'Mastery Performance' and 'One-handed, easy operation' functions. We made these advancements while maintaining high image quality to provide the most comfortable observation, with usability enhancements delivering a simplified and intuitive operating experience."

The thermal monoculars boast an optimized 21700 battery, providing over six hours of operation time, and are compatible with external power banks. Both models feature a rear focus wheel and inline button arrangement for intuitive one-handed use, catering to hunters of all ages and handedness preferences.

HIKMICRO equips the CONDOR LRF 2.0 series with an integral laser rangefinder and sculpts it to cradle the hand. Meanwhile, the FALCON 2.0 maintains a traditional cylindrical shape, and the FQ50L 2.0 model features an in-lens LRF module design. These ergonomic designs guarantee comfortable operation and reduced fatigue during extended use.

Its commitment to user-centered innovation is evident in the development process of these thermal monoculars. The company conducted extensive market research and rigorous testing, including sending prototypes to professional hunters for real-life scenario evaluations. This meticulous method certifies that the final products meet the highest performance and usability standards.

The new thermal monoculars also offer enhanced connectivity through the HIKMICRO Sight App, allowing users to live-view, browse and save captured images and videos, share with friends, upgrade products, and track after-sales information. This feature enhances the overall hunting experience and fosters a sense of community among users.

Stefan Li, the company’s overseas director, emphasized the company's vision: "We aim to keep blazing the trail by creating more precise, faster, and easier ways to help hunters master the mystery of the night. Our new FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR LRF 2.0 are testament to this commitment, providing hunters with the tools they need to enhance their skills and enjoy their passion to the fullest."

As HIKMICRO prepares to showcase these innovative devices at JAGD & HUND Dortmund 2025, the company continues to push the boundaries of thermal hunting technology while respecting traditional hunting values and expert craftsmanship.

About HIKMICRO

HIKMICRO is a world-leading optics brand committed to "Continually Make Crafted Confidence" for hunters. The company focuses on user-centered innovation, pushing the boundaries of technological performance while respecting traditional hunting values and expert craftsmanship. With a dedication to providing mastery solutions, HIKMICRO aims to make hunting easier and more rewarding for enthusiasts around the globe.

Contact Information

Contact: Lina Wang

Brand: HIKMICRO

Email Address: wanglina21@hikmicrotech.com

Website: https://www.hikmicrotech.com/en/