Aircraft Fasteners Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 9.1 Billion in 2032, Says Stratview Research

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2032 (billion US$) 9.1 Growth (CAGR) 2.0% during 2024-2032 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 7 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Aircraft Fasteners Market:

The global aircraft fasteners market is segmented based on aircraft type, product type, fastener type, application type, material type, end-user type, and region.

Based on aircraft type - The aircraft fasteners market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, helicopters, military aircraft, and general aviation. Commercial aircraft is anticipated to dominate the market as both the largest and fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Key drivers of this growth include increased production rates of major aircraft programs, the launch of fuel-efficient commercial models, the introduction of new programs such as the C919, B777x, and MC-21, and the expanding global aircraft fleet.



Based on the product type – The market is segmented into bolts, rivets, nuts, screws, pin fastening systems, and other product types. Nuts are projected to remain the dominant product type in the market during the forecast period, primarily due to their extensive use in aircraft assembly, where they are paired with bolts or screws to secure structural components. In contrast, rivets are expected to witness the fastest growth over the next eight years, driven by their benefits, including high strength, durability, resistance to vibration, quick installation, reliability, and ease of inspection and maintenance.



Based on the fastener type - The market is segmented into specialty fasteners and non-specialty fasteners. Non-specialty fasteners are projected to remain the dominant fastener type in the market during the forecast period due to their cost-effectiveness compared to specialized options. However, specialty fasteners are anticipated to witness the fastest growth during this period, driven by advantages such as quicker assembly and suitability for surfaces that cannot accommodate holes. These benefits are prompting airframers, notably Airbus, to transition from traditional fasteners to specialty options, particularly blind fasteners.

Based on the application type - The market is segmented into the airframe, flight control surfaces, interior, engine, and other application types. The airframe segment is anticipated to remain the most dominant in the market during the forecast period. As the largest structure in an aircraft, the airframe comprises various components secured with fasteners. Regular inspection and repair of the airframe, often necessitating fastener replacement, are key factors driving the market growth in this segment.

Based on the material type - The market is segmented into titanium, steel, and other material types. Titanium is projected to remain the leading material type in the market throughout the forecast period. The ongoing replacement of steel and other heavy metal-based fasteners with titanium fasteners is driven by their lightweight nature, excellent strength-to-weight ratio, and corrosion resistance. These properties are particularly important in aircraft, where weight reduction enhances fuel efficiency and payload capacity. Additionally, titanium fasteners offer reliable and durable fastening solutions, further contributing to market growth during the forecast period.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft fasteners during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The region's primary growth driver, the USA boasts the world’s largest fleet of military aircraft and one of the largest commercial fleets.

Key OEMs in the USA, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Bell Helicopter, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, and Cessna Aircraft Company, contribute significantly to the demand for fasteners.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth during the same period. China and India are the main drivers of this growth, fueled by increasing demand for commercial aircraft to meet rising passenger traffic, the establishment of assembly plants for Boeing and Airbus in China, and the upcoming launch of the indigenous COMAC C919 commercial aircraft.



Aircraft Fasteners Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Rising air travel demand, increasing aircraft production, and growing defense budgets.

Advancements in lightweight and high-strength materials, strict aviation safety regulations, and the expansion of commercial and military fleets.

Additionally, the rise in MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) activities boosts demand.



Top Companies in the Aircraft Fasteners Market:

The market is moderately concentrated, with some local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete on some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

Howmet Aerospace

Precision Castparts Corp.

LISI Aerospace

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

TriMas Corporation

National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation

Avantus Aerospace



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Fasteners Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



