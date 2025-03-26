BAK Battery Showcases Tabless Small Cylindrical Product Portfolio at CIHF, Forging the "Powerhouse" for Power Tools

SHENZHEN, China, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 38th China International Hardware Fair (CIHF) took place in Shanghai from March 24 to 26. As a leading provider of green, high-efficiency energy solutions, BAK Battery showcased its ultra-high-power tabless small cylindrical battery portfolio. By combining exceptional performance with groundbreaking technology, BAK aims to forge the "powerhouse" of power tools, driving a new era of efficient operations.

High-power Small Cylindrical Battery: Tabless Technology Redefines Performance

At this exhibition, BAK Battery presented its complete product portfolio of tabless small cylindrical batteries, including the newly released tabless 18650-30D and the tabless 2170 D series. With a comprehensive product portfolio, BAK Battery is pioneering the transition to the "Tabless Era" in cylindrical batteries.

BAK's tabless small cylindrical batteries push the performance boundaries of traditional cylindrical batteries through multi-dimensional innovations in structural design and material systems. Internal resistance is reduced by more than 60% compared to conventional designs, discharge capacity is increased by 100%, and discharge duration under high-power conditions is extended by over 30%. This ensures stable and powerful output even in demanding conditions for power tools. Charging speed is improved by 200%, drastically reducing charging times, while cycle life is increased by 140%, enhancing the overall performance of power tools.

Deep Portfolio Strategy Fuels Smarter Technologies with Unstoppable Power

With the flourishing growth of the power tool market, lithium batteries, as a key power supply component, are experiencing a continuous rise in market demand. Furthermore, emerging sectors such as eVTOL aircraft, BBU battery backup units, and humanoid robots show a growing need for high-performance batteries with superior safety, ultra-high peak discharge rates, and fast charging capabilities.

As an early innovator in the global cylindrical lithium battery sector, BAK Battery boasts a strong technological foundation and extensive manufacturing expertise. To date, BAK Battery has established a comprehensive product portfolio of tabless cylindrical batteries, including the 18 and 21 series, offering exceptional performance that far surpasses traditional products, thereby enabling coverage across a broader range of application scenarios.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c52c3593-3854-4c46-97b4-417ddcb703e5