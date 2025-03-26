SculptTouch: Empowering Working Women Through the sculpttouchatwork Challenge

BOULDER, Colo., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pursuit of an hourglass figure is a natural desire for many women, as it brings greater confidence. As a brand dedicated to providing comfortable and effective body sculpting products, SculptTouch has been committed to helping every woman showcase her most confident self in daily life since its inception. Through innovative designs and premium materials, SculptTouch empowers every woman to shape her ideal hourglass figure with ease and comfort.

In March 2025, SculptTouch officially launched the #sculpttouchatwork challenge to inspire women to embrace confidence and comfort in the workplace. Through this initiative, SculptTouch aims to help women experience the comfort and confidence provided by the SculptTouch Waist Trainer while working, while also encouraging them to express their individuality and professional charm through self-expression, leading to a more fulfilling and vibrant life.





SculptTouch Waist Trainer: The Body-Shaping Secret for Black Women



The SculptTouch Waist Trainer has sparked a body-shaping revolution in the Black women’s community. Known for its pain-free sculpting effects and all-day comfort, it has quickly become the top choice for many Black women pursuing the coveted hourglass figure. Unlike traditional shaping methods, the SculptTouch Waist Trainer helps women naturally achieve an enviable waist-to-hip ratio without surgery or extreme dieting. Its unique design, combined with highly elastic materials, effectively cinches the waistline while enhancing hip curves, allowing women to effortlessly attain their dream hourglass silhouette. Camille, the founder of SculptTouch, shares that the brand was created to help Black women achieve their ideal bodies with ease. She states, “We deeply understand Black women’s desire for curves, which is why we are committed to crafting a shaping product that is both effective and comfortable, empowering every woman to confidently showcase her beauty.”

Embracing New Challenges to Empower Working Women

Beyond creating high-quality body-sculpting products, SculptTouch has always been dedicated to the Black women’s community, addressing social issues affecting Black women and leveraging its brand influence to provide meaningful support. This is why SculptTouch launched the #sculpttouchatwork challenge. Starting in March 2025, this initiative encourages every Black woman to embrace confidence, comfort, and beauty in the workplace.

At SculptTouch, we believe that no matter the industry, everyone should feel the support and strength that body sculpting can bring, while maintaining self-care and confidence amidst a busy work life. The SculptTouch Waist Trainer offers all-day comfort and support, empowering Black women to feel confident in both their professional and personal lives.

To provide tangible help and support, a portion of the proceeds from this campaign will be donated to women’s charitable programs in Africa. These funds will help more women in need achieve their dreams by gaining access to education, health, and self-development opportunities, enabling them to reach their life goals.

Looking ahead, SculptTouch remains committed to celebrating the strength and confidence of women worldwide, helping them find balance in the workplace, enhance self-awareness, and express their confidence. At the same time, SculptTouch will continue to create high-quality products, empowering every woman to embrace confidence and comfort, shape her own beauty at work, and bring more positive energy to society!

