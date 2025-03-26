XBT.com Surpasses $3M at Lloyds Auctions, Poised to Be the Largest Crypto Domain Sale Since 2021

BRISBANE, Australia, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The domain, named after the widely recognised alternative ticker symbol for Bitcoin ("XBT"), has attracted global attention from institutional investors, trading platforms, and Web3 brands in the finance and tech sectors seeking a rare piece of digital real estate.

With a current bid exceeding $3 million USD, XBT.com now ranks among the top three crypto-related domain sales of all time, eclipsing previous headline-making deals such as:

ETH.com – $2 million (2017)

– $2 million (2017) BTC.com – $1 million (2014)

– $1 million (2014) Paradigm.eth – $1.5 million (2021)

– $1.5 million (2021) Crypto.com - $12 million (2018)

Only Crypto.com, which reportedly sold for $12 million in 2018, stands ahead in terms of sheer valuation.

“This is more than just a domain name, it’s the financial future & identity of Bitcoin itself,” said Mr. Lee Hames, Chief Operations Officer for Lloyds Auctions. “Whoever wins XBT.com will own the domain name of the decade and a stake in Bitcoin’s future, a digital asset of immense historical and financial significance.”

“We have had a few high-profile bidders from the global financial and technology sectors enquire and bid on the domain thus far, where it will end up is anyone’s guess, however with the recent political endorsement of Crypto in the U.S., it is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched domain sales in recent history,” stated Mr. Hames.

At the Blockworks Digital Assets summit last Thursday, President Donald Trump made a powerful vow, to make America “the undisputed Bitcoin superpower and crypto capital of the world.”

“We’re witnessing the global legitimisation of Bitcoin—governments are no longer on the sidelines. They're building frameworks, launching crypto tax policies, and even exploring digital currencies of their own,” said Mr. Hames.

The acronym “XBT” has long served as an alternative Bitcoin symbol in legacy finance systems, including Bloomberg Terminals and select exchanges, giving the domain a unique hybrid appeal to both traditional finance (TradFi) and Web3 players.

The auction’s momentum reflects a broader resurgence in demand for ultra-premium digital assets, as Bitcoin approaches new all-time highs and institutional interest in the space intensifies following the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs.

The host of the sale, Lloyds Auctions, is a globally recognised leader in high-value digital assets, luxury items, and rare collectibles. With a reputation for securing record-breaking sales, Lloyds is attracting elite investors, institutional buyers, and crypto visionaries from around the world.

The XBT.com auction remains open to qualified bidders. The auction closes in less than 48 hours on the 28th of March, to browse details on the auction or register to bid visit Lloyds Auctions OR XBT.com