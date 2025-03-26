ExoraPad Presale Nears 100% of Softcap, Attracting Investors from PI Network & Dogecoin





CORK, Ireland, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cryptocurrency market has seen major fluctuations recently, causing investors in popular tokens like PI Network ($PI) and Dogecoin ($DOGE) to reconsider their positions. With $PI plunging nearly 30% and Dogecoin shedding close to 5% in value over the past week alone, crypto enthusiasts are shifting their attention towards platforms with stronger fundamentals and substantial real-world utilities.

Amid this transition, ExoraPad has emerged as a top-tier alternative, particularly attractive to those seeking safer havens coupled with significant upside potential.

Demonstrating robust investor confidence, ExoraPad’s ongoing presale has already secured over 75% of its softcap target within just a few days.

Why ExoraPad is Drawing Investors from Speculative Tokens

Unlike speculative crypto assets, ExoraPad represents a significant innovation on the XRP Ledger, bringing together sophisticated AI-powered solutions and robust use-case scenarios. Investors moving away from high-risk meme and speculative tokens are finding compelling value in ExoraPad’s clear vision and well-defined product offerings.

With its presale rapidly advancing towards full completion, ExoraPad has clearly captured significant market attention, with investors eager to secure early entry to benefit from future growth.

ExoraPad’s Revolutionary Approach to Fundraising and DeFi on XRP Ledger

ExoraPad’s platform introduces cutting-edge decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions that significantly enhance the XRP ecosystem's functionality.

The project distinguishes itself through:

AI-Powered Project Vetting: ExoraPad employs advanced artificial intelligence analytics to meticulously evaluate project viability, significantly reducing investor risk and ensuring only premium-quality projects launch on the platform.

XRP Liquid Staking: Investors can securely stake their XRP tokens while maintaining liquidity, thus earning consistent passive income through innovative staking protocols.

RWA & DePIN Integration: ExoraPad is uniquely positioned as the gateway for tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs) and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), bringing tangible assets and infrastructure onto the XRP Ledger with unprecedented ease.



EXP Token: Essential Utility and High Demand

Central to ExoraPad’s ecosystem is the native EXP token, which unlocks a suite of exclusive utilities:

Access Premium Projects: Holders of EXP tokens receive early and exclusive priority access to high-potential, AI-vetted blockchain projects launching on ExoraPad.

Fee Sharing Benefits: EXP holders benefit directly from platform growth, receiving a substantial share of generated platform fees, creating an attractive incentive for long-term holding.

Staking Rewards: Earn attractive staking rewards with annual yields (APY) of up to 30%, incentivizing passive investment in the ecosystem.



Given these strong utility propositions, EXP tokens are rapidly becoming a highly sought-after asset within the XRP community, fueling exponential demand during its presale.

How to Secure Your EXP Tokens Before It's Too Late

With the presale swiftly approaching its Softcap, investors have limited time to acquire EXP tokens at presale valuations. Post-presale listings are already confirmed at 25% above the presale price, offering an immediate upside for early backers.

To join the ExoraPad presale:

Purchase XRP from exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.

Transfer your XRP to a compatible non-custodial wallet (e.g., Xaman Wallet).

Visit the official ExoraPad presale page at https://exorapad.com/presale.

Copy and paste the provided presale deposit address to complete your XRP transaction.

EXP tokens will be automatically distributed to your wallet after the presale concludes.



Position Yourself for the Next Big Wave on XRP

As market analysts highlight XRP Ledger’s enormous untapped potential, ExoraPad is strategically placed to bridge this gap by providing a revolutionary fundraising platform. With XRP’s regulatory clarity now established, ExoraPad stands to significantly benefit from heightened institutional interest and retail investor influx.

Investors who act swiftly to secure their EXP tokens stand to gain considerably from the project's growth trajectory and XRP’s broader adoption wave.

Join the ExoraPad community now and ensure you don’t miss out on the most exciting opportunity emerging within the XRP Ledger ecosystem today.

Join ExoraPad and seize your share of XRP's future.

Contact:

Noah Walsh

hello@exorapad.com

