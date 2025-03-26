Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Market Forecast to Reach $32.8 Billion at an 18.4% CAGR - Metal 3D Printing Gaining Traction in Aerospace, Automotive, and Defence Industries

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034"has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the Asia-Pacific 3D printing market.



According to this report, the Asia-Pacific 3D printing market size reached a value of nearly USD 6.03 billion in 2024. Aided by technological advancements and increasing applications across various industries, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% between 2025 and 2034 to reach a value of around USD 32.8 billion by 2034.



The growing demand for customised and on-demand production solutions is a major driver of the Asia-Pacific 3D printing market growth. In industries such as automotive and aerospace, 3D printing is enabling manufacturers to produce lightweight components, improve fuel efficiency, and reduce production time. Furthermore, the healthcare industry is leveraging 3D printing to create personalised implants, prosthetics, and medical devices, significantly enhancing patient outcomes.



The consumer goods sector is favourably shaping the Asia-Pacific 3D printing market dynamics. With the ability to produce bespoke designs and reduce production costs, companies are increasingly using 3D printing to manufacture items such as jewellery, footwear, and household goods. This shift is meeting the growing consumer demand for personalised products while supporting sustainability through reduced material wastage.



The continuous evolution of 3D printing technology is a crucial factor driving the Asia-Pacific 3D printing market development. Innovations in printing techniques, such as multi-material and full-colour printing, are enhancing the capabilities of 3D printers. The development of advanced materials, including metal powders, bioplastics, and composite materials, is further broadening the scope of 3D printing applications.



Metal 3D printing, in particular, is gaining traction in the Asia-Pacific region due to its extensive applications in the aerospace, automotive, and defence industries. This is one of the key Asia-Pacific 3D printing market trends. This technology enables the production of high-strength, lightweight components, which are critical for improving performance and efficiency in these sectors.



Additionally, the rise of bio-printing is revolutionising the healthcare sector, enabling the creation of tissue models, organ prototypes, and customised implants. These advancements are not only improving medical research and treatment but are also driving significant investments in the region, thereby fuelling Asia-Pacific 3D printing market value.



Supportive government policies and increased collaboration between industry players are playing a vital role in accelerating the adoption of 3D printing across the region. Governments in countries such as China, India, and Singapore are actively promoting the integration of advanced manufacturing technologies through funding, tax incentives, and the establishment of innovation hubs. This is expected to increase the Asia-Pacific 3D printing market revenue in the coming years.



For example, China has incorporated 3D printing into its "Made in China 2025" strategy, aiming to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and competitiveness on a global scale. Similarly, India is witnessing increased adoption of 3D printing in sectors like healthcare, construction, and education, driven by government initiatives to boost the manufacturing ecosystem. This is creating a favourable Asia-Pacific 3D printing market outlook.



Industry collaborations are also fostering innovation in 3D printing. Partnerships between technology providers, material suppliers, and end-users are leading to the development of tailored solutions that address specific industry requirements. These collaborations are particularly evident in sectors like automotive, aerospace, and healthcare, where the need for precision and efficiency is paramount.



The Asia-Pacific 3D printing market expansion is poised for remarkable growth, supported by increasing awareness, expanding applications, and continuous technological advancements. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in 3D printing processes is expected to further enhance efficiency and automation, paving the way for smarter manufacturing solutions.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Countries

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global 3D Printing Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global 3D Printing Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global 3D Printing Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global 3D Printing Market Share by Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa



6 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Market by Component

7.1 Hardware

7.2 Software

7.3 Services

8 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Market by Printer Type

8.1 Desktop 3D Printer

8.2 Industrial Printer

9 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Market by Technology

9.1 Stereolithography

9.2 Fuse Deposition Modelling (FDM)

9.3 Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

9.4 Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

9.5 Polyjet Printing

9.6 Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

9.7 Digital Light Processing

9.8 Others

10 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Market by Material

10.1 Polymer

10.2 Metal

10.3 Ceramic

10.4 Others

11 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Market by Process

11.1 Binder Jetting

11.2 Material Extrusion

11.3 Material Jetting

11.4 Powder Bed Fusion

11.5 Vat Photopolymerisation

11.6 Others

12 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Market by Application

12.1 Prototyping

12.2 Tooling

12.3 Functional Parts

13 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Market by Industry Vertical

13.1 Automotive

13.2 Aerospace and Defence

13.3 Healthcare

13.4 Consumer Electronics

13.5 Education

13.6 Power and Energy

13.7 Others

14 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Market by Country

14.1 China

14.2 Japan

14.3 India

14.4 ASEAN

14.5 Australia

14.6 Others

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Strengths

15.1.2 Weaknesses

15.1.3 Opportunities

15.1.4 Threats

15.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

15.2.1 Supplier's Power

15.2.2 Buyer's Power

15.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

15.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

15.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

15.3 Key Indicators of Demand

15.4 Key Indicators of Price



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Supplier Selection

16.2 Key Global Players

16.3 Key Regional Players

16.4 Key Player Strategies

16.5 Company Profiles

16.5.1 HP Inc.

16.5.1.1 Company Overview

16.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

16.5.1.4 Certifications

16.5.2 EOS GmbH

16.5.3 Tiertime Corporation

16.5.4 Stratasys Ltd.

16.5.5 Materialise N.V.

16.5.6 BASF SE

16.5.7 SLM Solutions AG

16.5.8 Additive3D Asia

16.5.9 Nano Dimension Ltd.

16.5.10 ExOne Operating, LLC

16.5.11 Others



