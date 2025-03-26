Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market Analysis Report 2025-2034: Governments and Private Stakeholders Increasingly Investing in Charging Infrastructure, Accelerating Market Growth at 14.6% CAGR

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market Size Analysis Report - Market Share, Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the Asia-Pacific electric bus market.
According to this report, the Asia-Pacific electric bus market size reached a value of nearly USD 39.3 billion in 2024. Aided by the increasing government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and the rising demand for sustainable urban transportation, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% between 2025 and 2034 to reach a value of around USD 149.9 billion by 2034.
Many Southeast Asian countries, which face significant challenges related to pollution and urban congestion, have witnessed a robust push towards the adoption of electric buses. Thus, government policies, such as subsidies, tax incentives, and stringent emission regulations, are acting as major catalysts for the Asia-Pacific electric bus market expansion. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront of this transition, driving demand for electric buses to modernise public transportation systems.
The rising urbanisation and population growth are fuelling the Asia-Pacific electric bus market growth. Urban centres require efficient and sustainable modes of transportation to address traffic congestion and reduce pollution levels. Electric buses, with their capacity to carry large numbers of passengers and significantly lower environmental impact, are emerging as a practical solution to these challenges.
One of the primary drivers of the Asia-Pacific electric bus market development is the increasing awareness of environmental sustainability. Governments across the region are actively promoting the adoption of electric vehicles to combat air pollution and meet global climate commitments. For instance, China, the largest electric bus market globally, continues to lead with substantial investments in electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives for manufacturers and operators.
Additionally, advancements in battery technology are bolstering the adoption of electric buses. This has emerged as one of the key Asia-Pacific electric bus market trends. Innovations such as fast-charging batteries and extended-range capabilities have addressed some of the critical challenges associated with electric vehicle deployment, including charging infrastructure and operational efficiency. These advancements not only enhance the performance of electric buses but also reduce their total cost of ownership, making them a more attractive option for fleet operators.
The increasing focus on reducing dependency on fossil fuels is also surging the Asia-Pacific electric bus market revenue. Electric buses provide a sustainable alternative to traditional diesel and petrol-powered vehicles, helping countries in the Asia-Pacific region reduce fuel imports and achieve energy security.
The Asia-Pacific electric bus market is witnessing several notable trends. The integration of advanced technologies such as autonomous driving and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) systems is reshaping the market landscape. Autonomous electric buses, in particular, are gaining traction as they promise improved operational efficiency and safety.
Another emerging trend creating a favourable Asia-Pacific electric bus market outlook is the development of ultra-fast charging stations, which significantly reduce charging times and enhance the feasibility of electric buses in high-demand transit systems. Governments and private stakeholders are increasingly investing in charging infrastructure, further accelerating the market growth.
The expansion of smart cities across the region also presents lucrative opportunities for the market development. As urban centres adopt intelligent transportation systems, electric buses equipped with IoT-enabled solutions are becoming an integral part of future mobility plans.
The Asia-Pacific electric bus market value is poised for substantial growth, driven by government initiatives, technological advancements, and rising awareness of sustainable transportation. As countries continue to invest in infrastructure and innovative solutions, electric buses are set to play a pivotal role in transforming public transit systems across the region. With a growing emphasis on environmental sustainability and energy efficiency, the Asia-Pacific electric bus market dynamics are expected to favourably shape the demand for greener mobility solutions in the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Size 2024-2025
1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)
1.3 Key Demand Drivers
1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure
1.5 Industry Best Practices
1.6 Recent Trends and Developments
1.7 Industry Outlook
2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights
2.1 Market Trends
2.2 Key Verticals
2.3 Key Countries
2.4 Supplier Power
2.5 Buyer Power
2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks
2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders
3 Economic Summary
3.1 GDP Outlook
3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth
3.3 Inflation Trends
3.4 Democracy Index
3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios
3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position
3.7 Population Outlook
3.8 Urbanisation Trends
4 Country Risk Profiles
4.1 Country Risk
4.2 Business Climate
5 Global Electric Bus Market Overview
5.1 Key Industry Highlights
5.2 Global Electric Bus Historical Market (2018-2024)
5.3 Global Electric Bus Market Forecast (2025-2034)
5.4 Global Electric Bus Market Share by Region
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
6 Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market Overview
6.1 Key Industry Highlights
6.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Historical Market (2018-2024)
6.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market Forecast (2025-2034)
7 Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market by Propulsion
7.1 Battery Electric Vehicle
7.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
7.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
8 Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market by Length
8.1 Less Than 9 Meters
8.2 9-14 Meters
8.3 Above 14 Meters
9 Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market by Power Output
9.1 Up to 25kW
9.2 Above 25kW
10 Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market by Battery Capacity
10.1 Up to 40 kWh
10.2 Above 40 kWh
11 Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market by Application
11.1 Intercity
11.2 Intracity
12 Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market by Ownership
12.1 Private
12.2 Government
13 Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market by Country
13.1 China
13.2 Japan
13.3 India
13.4 ASEAN
13.5 Australia
13.6 Others
14 Market Dynamics
14.1 SWOT Analysis
14.1.1 Strengths
14.1.2 Weaknesses
14.1.3 Opportunities
14.1.4 Threats
14.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.2.1 Supplier's Power
14.2.2 Buyer's Power
14.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
14.2.4 Degree of Rivalry
14.2.5 Threat of Substitutes
14.3 Key Indicators of Demand
14.4 Key Indicators of Price
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Supplier Selection
15.2 Key Global Players
15.3 Key Regional Players
15.4 Key Player Strategies
15.5 Company Profiles
15.5.1 AB Volvo
15.5.1.1 Company Overview
15.5.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
15.5.1.4 Certifications
15.5.2 BYD Company Limited
15.5.3 Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd.
15.5.4 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.
15.5.5 Tata Motors Limited
15.5.6 Dongfeng Motor Corporation
15.5.7 Olectra Greentech Limited
15.5.8 Liaoning SG Automotive Group Co. Ltd.
15.5.9 HINDUJA Group
15.5.10 Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd.
15.5.11 Others
