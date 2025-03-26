Australia's Cold Chain Logistics Market 2025-2034 - Projected to Expand from US$5 Billion in 2024 to US$7.3 Billion by 2034, Led by Karras Cold Logistics, NewCold Cooperatief, and Transdyer Management

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Cold Chain Logistics Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the Australia cold chain logistics market



According to this report, the Australia cold chain logistics market size reached around USD 5 billion in 2024. Aided by the increasing demand for temperature-sensitive goods, such as perishable food products and pharmaceuticals, and the growing focus on food safety and quality, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2025 and 2034 to reach nearly USD 7.3 billion by 2034.



The growing demand for fresh, frozen, and temperature-sensitive products in Australia, combined with advancements in refrigeration and transportation technology, is driving the growth of the cold chain logistics market.



Several key factors are fuelling the growth of the Australia cold chain logistics market. One of the most significant drivers is the increasing demand for perishable food products. Australians have become more health-conscious and are seeking fresh, nutritious food options that require strict temperature control during transportation. The rise in demand for fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy, and seafood has created a need for reliable cold chain logistics solutions to ensure that these products are delivered to consumers in optimal condition.



The growing popularity of online grocery shopping is also contributing to the Australia cold chain logistics market expansion. With more Australians opting for home delivery services, the demand for efficient temperature-controlled logistics solutions has surged. E-commerce platforms offering groceries are increasingly requiring sophisticated cold storage and transportation systems to ensure that perishable items are delivered fresh and safe to consumers.



In addition to food, the pharmaceutical industry is another significant contributor to the Australia cold chain logistics market development. With the rise in demand for temperature-sensitive medications, vaccines, and biologics, ensuring the integrity of these products during transportation is critical. As the pharmaceutical industry continues to grow and innovate, the need for reliable cold chain logistics solutions will remain a key factor driving the market.



Technological innovations have played a crucial role in transforming the Australia cold chain logistics market landscape, enhancing efficiency, and improving the reliability of temperature-controlled transportation. One of the key advancements is the development of advanced refrigeration technologies that allow for precise temperature monitoring and control. These technologies ensure that products remain within the required temperature range throughout the transportation process, reducing the risk of spoilage or degradation.



As per the Australia cold chain logistics market analysis, the use of real-time tracking and monitoring systems has also become increasingly important in cold chain logistics. Temperature-sensitive goods are now equipped with IoT-enabled sensors that provide real-time data on the temperature, humidity, and location of products throughout the supply chain. This data can be monitored remotely, allowing businesses to take immediate action if there is a deviation from the required conditions. These innovations not only improve the safety and quality of goods but also enhance the transparency and accountability of the cold chain process.



Moreover, advancements in automation and robotics are streamlining warehouse operations and reducing human error in handling temperature-sensitive goods. Automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) are becoming more prevalent in cold storage facilities, increasing the speed and efficiency of operations while minimising the risk of contamination. The integration of AI and machine learning technologies is also enabling predictive analytics, allowing businesses to forecast demand and optimise inventory management, thereby reducing waste and improving operational efficiency. This is one of the key Australia cold chain logistics market trends.



Australian consumers are becoming more conscious of the quality and safety of the food and pharmaceuticals they consume, leading to increased demand for cold chain logistics. The desire for fresh, organic, and locally sourced food products is encouraging businesses to invest in temperature-controlled storage and transportation solutions. Consumers are also increasingly aware of the environmental impact of their purchasing decisions, driving demand for more sustainable and energy-efficient cold chain solutions.



The rise of e-commerce and online grocery shopping is another consumer trend shaping the Australia cold chain logistics market dynamics. As more consumers opt for the home delivery of groceries and perishable goods, businesses are under pressure to ensure that products are delivered quickly, efficiently, and at the right temperature. This trend is further fuelled by the growing demand for convenience, with consumers expecting fast, reliable, and safe delivery services for temperature-sensitive items.



The health and wellness trend is also shaping the Australia cold chain logistics market dynamics. With consumers increasingly seeking healthier food options, including fresh produce, organic products, and dietary supplements, the need for reliable cold chain solutions is growing. Similarly, the pharmaceutical industry's focus on biopharmaceuticals, which include biologics and personalised medicine, is driving the demand for more advanced cold chain logistics to ensure the safe distribution of these temperature-sensitive products.



While the cold chain logistics market in Australia is experiencing strong growth, several challenges need to be addressed. One of the most significant challenges is the high operational costs associated with cold chain logistics. Maintaining temperature-controlled storage and transportation systems requires significant investment in refrigeration technology, specialised vehicles, and trained personnel. Another challenge is the need for regulatory compliance. Cold chain logistics in Australia is subject to strict regulations and standards, particularly in the food and pharmaceutical industries. Ensuring that all temperature-sensitive products are transported and stored in compliance with these regulations requires careful planning, monitoring, and documentation.



Looking ahead, the Australia cold chain logistics market is expected to continue its robust growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for perishable goods and the continued expansion of the pharmaceutical sector. The ongoing advancements in refrigeration technology, IoT-enabled monitoring systems, and automation will further enhance the efficiency and reliability of cold chain logistics, enabling businesses to meet the growing demands of temperature-sensitive products.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Australia Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Australia Cold Chain Logistics Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Australia Cold Chain Logistics Market Forecast (2025-2034)



6 Australia Cold Chain Logistics Market by Type

6.1 Refrigerated Transportation

6.2 Refrigerated Warehouses

7 Australia Cold Chain Logistics Market by Temperature Range

7.1 Chilled (C to 15C)

7.2 Frozen (-18C to -25C)

7.3 Deep-frozen (Below -25C)

8 Australia Cold Chain Logistics Market by Process

8.1 Cold Storage

8.2 Packaging

8.3 Pre-Cooling Facilities

8.4 Information Management System

8.5 Refrigerated Carriers

9 Australia Cold Chain Logistics Market by Technology

9.1 Gel Packs

9.2 Quilts

9.3 Dry Ice

9.4 Eutectic Plates

9.5 Liquid Nitrogen

10 Australia Cold Chain Logistics Market by Application

10.1 Dairy and Frozen Fruits

10.2 Pharmaceuticals

10.3 Processed Food

10.4 Fruits and Vegetables

10.5 Bakery and Confectionery

10.6 Fish, Meat and Seafood

10.7 Others

11 Australia Cold Chain Logistics Market by Region

11.1 New South Wales

11.2 Victoria

11.3 Queensland

11.4 Australian Capital Territory

11.5 Western Australia

11.6 Others

12 Market Dynamics

12.1 SWOT Analysis

12.1.1 Strengths

12.1.2 Weaknesses

12.1.3 Opportunities

12.1.4 Threats

12.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.2.1 Supplier's Power

12.2.2 Buyer's Power

12.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

12.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

12.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

12.3 Key Indicators for Demand

12.4 Key Indicators for Price



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Supplier Selection

13.2 Key Global Players

13.3 Key Regional Players

13.4 Key Player Strategies

13.5 Company Profiles

13.5.1 Karras Cold Logistics

13.5.1.1 Company Overview

13.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

13.5.1.4 Certifications

13.5.2 NewCold Cooperatief UA

13.5.3 Transdyer Management Pty. Ltd.

13.5.4 Kerry Logistics Cold Chain (Australia) Pty. Ltd.

13.5.5 Americold Logistics LLC

13.5.6 QMC Logistics Pty. Ltd.

13.5.7 Yusen Logistics Australia Pty. Ltd.

13.5.8 Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m2bcnc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.