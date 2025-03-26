Australia Car Rental Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034 - Australia's Car Rental Industry Adapts to Sustainability Trends with EV and Hybrid Fleets

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Car Rental Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the Australia Car Rental market size reached nearly USD 3.62 billion in 2024. Aided by a steady rise in both domestic and international tourism, along with the increasing demand for flexible transportation solutions, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% between 2025 and 2034 to reach around USD 4.51 billion by 2034.

In Australia, car rental is essential for providing access to remote and regional areas that may not be well-served by public transportation. Moreover, with the rise of the sharing economy, consumers increasingly view car rentals as a convenient, cost-effective, and sustainable alternative to owning a car.



Australia's tourism industry plays a significant role in the growth of the Australia car rental market. The country continues to be a popular destination for both international and domestic tourists. The ease and convenience of renting a car to explore the iconic beaches, national parks, and outback areas of Australia have made car rentals a staple for visitors. In particular, tourists from countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and China form a substantial part of the demand for rental cars.



Growing business travel is another key driver aiding the Australia car rental market expansion. Many companies and entrepreneurs in Australia rely on car rentals for short-term needs, including meetings, client visits, and industry events. The rise of flexible working arrangements and the expansion of regional businesses outside major cities have also increased the demand for short-term vehicle rentals in less populated areas.



The Australia car rental market development is benefitting from a cultural shift towards mobility solutions, as consumers increasingly prefer renting vehicles instead of committing to long-term ownership. This shift is being driven by several factors, including the high cost of car ownership, environmental concerns, and the desire for more flexible transportation options.



Car ownership in Australia, particularly in major cities, is becoming less desirable due to the high upfront costs, maintenance expenses, and the inconvenience of dealing with parking and traffic congestion. As a result, consumers are looking for alternatives, and car rentals are becoming a preferred choice for those who only need a vehicle for a short period. This trend is especially evident in the younger population, who value access over ownership and prefer to use rental services for specific needs, such as weekend getaways, road trips, or business travel. This is one of the key Australia car rental market trends.



Additionally, the growing popularity of ride-sharing platforms, such as Uber, is contributing to a more flexible transportation ecosystem. Moreover, car rental services offer customers the ability to drive their own vehicle, providing them with greater autonomy, especially when travelling to remote areas where ride-sharing services may not be available.



The increasing focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility is positively influencing the Australia car rental market dynamics. With growing concerns about climate change and the need to reduce carbon footprints, many consumers are looking for greener alternatives when it comes to transportation. The car rental industry is responding to this demand by incorporating more environmentally friendly vehicles into their fleets, including electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids.



The Australian government is also supporting this shift towards greener transportation solutions by introducing incentives for electric vehicles and promoting eco-friendly initiatives in various sectors. As a result, the availability of EVs and hybrids in the car rental fleet is expected to increase, appealing to eco-conscious customers who want to minimise their environmental impact while still having the convenience of a rental vehicle. This is boosting the Australia car rental market revenue.



Technological advancements are revolutionising the Australia car rental market landscape, making it more convenient and efficient for customers. The adoption of digital platforms and mobile applications has made the car rental process easier, allowing customers to book vehicles, manage reservations, and even unlock rental cars using their smartphones. The digitalisation of the car rental experience has improved customer satisfaction and streamlined operations for rental companies.



As per the Australia car rental market analysis, self-service kiosks and automated check-in options have also been introduced in many locations, allowing customers to bypass long queues and expedite the rental process. This is particularly valuable during peak travel seasons when demand for rental vehicles is high, as it reduces waiting times and enhances overall customer experience.



Moreover, the rise of connected vehicles, equipped with GPS, real-time tracking, and remote diagnostics, is also transforming the car rental experience. Rental companies can now offer enhanced services such as vehicle tracking for security purposes, in-car Wi-Fi, and on-demand services like roadside assistance, further elevating the appeal of car rentals to a tech-savvy customer base.



Despite the positive growth prospects, the Australia car rental market faces several challenges. One of the primary concerns is the fluctuating costs of vehicles and rising fuel prices, which can put pressure on rental companies to increase rental rates. This could potentially limit demand, especially during times of economic uncertainty or when consumers are more cost-conscious.



Additionally, the market faces regulatory challenges, particularly concerning insurance and liability coverage for rental vehicles. As rental companies face higher insurance premiums, they may pass these costs onto consumers, which could impact the affordability of rentals. Stricter regulations around vehicle emissions and fleet management also pose operational challenges for rental businesses.



The Australia car rental market is experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as tourism, changing consumer preferences, and a greater focus on sustainability. The market is increasingly shaped by consumer demand for flexible and convenient transportation options, alongside advancements in technology that improve the rental experience. The rising popularity of electric vehicles and eco-friendly practices also reflects the changing attitudes toward sustainability, with both consumers and rental companies making strides towards reducing environmental impacts.



As the market continues to evolve, the Australia car rental market will likely see increased competition, innovations in customer experience, and a more diverse range of offerings to meet the growing demand for flexible, sustainable, and accessible transportation solutions. With these trends in mind, the market is poised to continue its upward trajectory in the forecast period, offering significant opportunities for growth and expansion.

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the Australia car rental market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Asia-Pacific Car Rental Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Asia-Pacific Car Rental Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Asia-Pacific Car Rental Market Forecast (2025-2034)



6 Australia Car Rental Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Australia Car Rental Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Australia Car Rental Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 Australia Car Rental Market by Booking Type

7.1 Online Booking

7.2 Offline Booking

8 Australia Car Rental Market by Vehicle Type

8.1 Luxury/Premium Cars

8.2 Economy/Budget Cars

8.3 SUVs

8.4 MUVs

9 Australia Car Rental Market by Application

9.1 Leisure/Tourism

9.2 Business

10 Australia Car Rental Market by Region

10.1 New South Wales

10.2 Victoria

10.3 Queensland

10.4 Australian Capital Territory

10.5 Western Australia

10.6 Others

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.1.1 Strengths

11.1.2 Weaknesses

11.1.3 Opportunities

11.1.4 Threats

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.2.1 Supplier's Power

11.2.2 Buyer's Power

11.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

11.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

11.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Supplier Selection

12.2 Key Global Players

12.3 Key Regional Players

12.4 Key Player Strategies

12.5 Company Profiles

12.5.1 Budget Rent a Car System Inc.

12.5.1.1 Company Overview

12.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

12.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.5.1.4 Certifications

12.5.2 Avis Rent a Car System LLC

12.5.3 The Hertz Corporation

12.5.4 Europcar International S.A.S.U.

12.5.5 Alpha Car Hire Trading Pty. Ltd.

12.5.6 Acorn Rentals

12.5.7 Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

12.5.8 Sixt SE

12.5.9 East Coast Car Rentals

12.5.1 JUCY GROUP Limited

12.5.11 Others



