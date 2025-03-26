Eprinomectin Market Report 2025: Analysis and Forecast (2020-2030) Featuring Profiles (SWOT, Sales, Prices) of Key Players - Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Sante Animale, Norbrook Labs, Virbac, Livisto & More

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eprinomectin Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Eprinomectin market is estimated at USD 150 million to USD 180 million in 2025, with a projected CAGR of 5% to 7% from 2025 to 2030, reaching USD 200 million to USD 250 million by 2030, reflecting steady livestock demand.

This market thrives on its critical role in livestock health, driven by global meat demand, animal welfare focus, and regulatory approvals, with trends shifting toward convenient, long-acting formulations like injections and pour-ons.



Regional Analysis

North America: Growing at 4-6%, the U.S. leads with dairy and beef production, trending toward residue-free solutions.

Europe: With a 3-5% growth rate, Germany excels in animal health, focusing on sustainable treatments.

Asia Pacific: Exhibiting a 6-8% growth rate, China dominates with livestock scale, trending toward cost-effective options.

Middle East and Africa (MEA): Growing at 3-5%, South Africa advances with cattle farming, emphasizing durability.

South America: With a 5-7% growth rate, Brazil leads with beef exports, focusing on affordability.

Application Analysis

Cattle: Projected at 5-7%, it dominates with parasite control needs, trending toward long-acting formulations.

Others: Expected at 4-6%, it serves niche animals, with broader applications rising.

Product Type Analysis

Eprinomectin Injection: Projected at 5-7%, it excels in precision dosing, trending toward ease of use.

Eprinomectin Pour-on: Expected at 4-6%, it serves convenience, with durable designs rising.

Key Market Players

Boehringer Ingelheim: A global leader in veterinary innovations.

Ceva Sante Animale: A dynamic innovator in animal health solutions.

Norbrook Laboratories: A reliable provider of effective treatments.

Virbac: A versatile creator of livestock care products.

Livisto: A spirited innovator in veterinary solutions.

Limin Chemical: A resourceful leader in cost-effective options.

Zhejiang Hisun: A vibrant provider of scalable treatments.

Eastern Along: A practical innovator in animal care.

Sichuan Qiquan: A steadfast creator of reliable solutions.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants: Medium, with regulatory barriers, though niche firms emerge.

Threat of Substitutes: Medium, as alternative antiparasitics compete, yet Eprinomectin's efficacy endures.

Bargaining Power of Buyers: Medium, with farmers negotiating, balanced by specialized needs.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Medium, as chemical reliance grants leverage, offset by scale.

Competitive Rivalry: High, with quality and pricing driving competition.

Market Opportunities

Livestock growth: Rising meat demand drives use, enhancing market scope.

Animal welfare focus: Health priorities boost adoption, targeting efficacy.

Emerging market potential: Farming growth in Asia Pacific offers avenues, fueled by scale.

Regulatory approvals: Favorable policies fuel demand, supporting compliance.

Formulation innovation: Long-acting solutions gain traction, appealing to farmers.

Market Challenges

High costs: Expensive production limits affordability, challenging scale.

Substitute rivalry: Alternative drugs threaten share, needing differentiation.

Regulatory hurdles: Strict standards raise costs, slowing entry.

Supply chain risks: Raw material shortages disrupt production, testing operations.

Resistance concerns: Parasite resistance demands innovation, straining resources.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Eprinomectin Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Eprinomectin by Region

8.2 Import of Eprinomectin by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Eprinomectin Market in North America (2020-2030)

9.1 Eprinomectin Market Size

9.2 Eprinomectin Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Eprinomectin Market in South America (2020-2030)

10.1 Eprinomectin Market Size

10.2 Eprinomectin Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Eprinomectin Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)

11.1 Eprinomectin Market Size

11.2 Eprinomectin Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southeast Asia

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Eprinomectin Market in Europe (2020-2030)

12.1 Eprinomectin Market Size

12.2 Eprinomectin Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Eprinomectin Market in MEA (2020-2030)

13.1 Eprinomectin Market Size

13.2 Eprinomectin Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary For Global Eprinomectin Market (2020-2025)

14.1 Eprinomectin Market Size

14.2 Eprinomectin Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Eprinomectin Market Forecast (2025-2030)

15.1 Eprinomectin Market Size Forecast

15.2 Eprinomectin Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Boehringer Ingelheim

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Eprinomectin Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Boehringer Ingelheim

16.1.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Eprinomectin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2025)

16.2 Ceva Sante Animale

16.3 Norbrook Laboratories

16.4 Virbac

16.5 Livisto

16.6 Limin Chemical

16.7 Zhejiang Hisun

16.8 Eastern Along

16.9 Sichuan Qiquan

