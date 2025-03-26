Natamycin Industry Analysis 2020-2025 and Forecast to 2030 Featuring Detailed Profiles (SWOT, Sales, Prices) of Key Players - IFF, DSM-Firmenich, Handary, Amtech Biotech, Shandong Freda & More

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natamycin Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global natamycin market is estimated at USD 60 to 90 million in 2025, with a CAGR of 4% to 5% from 2025 to 2030, fueled by food industry growth and regulatory support. Key drivers include rising demand for processed foods, clean-label preferences, and advancements in fermentation technology.
Regional Analysis
- North America: Holds 30-35% market share, with a growth rate of 3-4%. Growth is driven by processed food trends, with the United States leading in cheese and Canada focusing on meat.
- Europe: Accounts for 25-30% market share, with a growth rate of 3-4%. Demand from Germany, France, and Italy supports stability, driven by cheese and bakery applications.
- Asia Pacific: Represents 25-30% market share, with a growth rate of 5-6%. China and India drive growth with expanding food processing sectors.
- Rest of the World: Holds 10-15% market share, growing at 4-5%, with Brazil leading due to juice and meat preservation needs.
Trends in Europe focus on natural preservatives, while Asia Pacific emphasizes scale.
Application Analysis
Cheese grows at 4-5%, driven by shelf-life extension needs, with trends toward natamycin coatings enhancing quality in aged varieties. Meat grows at 4-5%, fueled by preservation demands, with trends toward natural solutions replacing synthetic options. Juice grows at 5-6%, supporting spoilage prevention, with trends toward clean-label formulations in beverages. Bakery grows at 4-5%, improving product freshness, with trends toward natamycin in dough preservation. Others, like sauces, grow at 3-4%, with steady demand for antifungal protection.
Key Market Players
- IFF: A leader in food ingredients, IFF offers natamycin for cheese and meat. Known for its high-quality, natural preservatives, it serves global food markets.
- DSM-Firmenich: DSM-Firmenich provides natamycin for food applications. It excels in delivering safe, effective solutions for preservation needs.
- Handary: Handary supplies natamycin for bakery and juice. The company focuses on natural, reliable preservatives for clean-label products.
- Amtech Biotech: Amtech offers natamycin for regional food markets. Known for its affordable, practical solutions, it supports Asia's food industry.
- Shandong Freda: Shandong Freda provides natamycin for cheese and meat. It focuses on scalable, high-quality products for China's growing demand.
- CHIHONBIO: CHIHONBIO offers natamycin for food preservation. Known for its cost-effective, natural solutions, it serves regional markets.
- Lifecome Biochemistry: Lifecome supplies natamycin for niche applications. It excels in delivering reliable, high-performance preservatives.
- Zhejiang Silver-Elephant: Silver-Elephant provides natamycin for food uses. Known for its practical, effective products, it supports Asia's food sector.
These companies compete on efficacy, natural appeal, and cost, driving the market through innovation.
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
The threat of new entrants is moderate due to production barriers. Substitutes are medium, with synthetic preservatives competing. Buyer power is medium, with food manufacturers negotiating. Supplier power is moderate due to fermentation inputs. Rivalry is high, pushing quality and cost efficiency.
Market Opportunities and Challenges
- Opportunities
- Rising clean-label demand boosting natamycin use.
- Advancements in fermentation technology.
- Expansion into emerging food markets.
- Challenges
- High production costs limiting adoption.
- Regulatory variations across regions.
- Market saturation in developed regions requiring differentiation.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Natamycin Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Natamycin by Region
8.2 Import of Natamycin by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Natamycin Market in North America (2020-2030)
9.1 Natamycin Market Size
9.2 Natamycin Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 United States
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Natamycin Market in South America (2020-2030)
10.1 Natamycin Market Size
10.2 Natamycin Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Natamycin Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)
11.1 Natamycin Market Size
11.2 Natamycin Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Southeast Asia
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Natamycin Market in Europe (2020-2030)
12.1 Natamycin Market Size
12.2 Natamycin Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 United Kingdom
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Natamycin Market in MEA (2020-2030)
13.1 Natamycin Market Size
13.2 Natamycin Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary For Global Natamycin Market (2020-2025)
14.1 Natamycin Market Size
14.2 Natamycin Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Natamycin Market Forecast (2025-2030)
15.1 Natamycin Market Size Forecast
15.2 Natamycin Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 IFF
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Natamycin Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of IFF
16.1.4 IFF Natamycin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2025)
16.2 DSM-Firmenich
16.3 Handary
16.4 Amtech Biotech
16.5 Shandong Freda
16.6 CHIHONBIO
16.7 Lifecome Biochemistry
16.8 Zhejiang Silver-Elephant
