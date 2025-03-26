Natamycin Industry Analysis 2020-2025 and Forecast to 2030 Featuring Detailed Profiles (SWOT, Sales, Prices) of Key Players - IFF, DSM-Firmenich, Handary, Amtech Biotech, Shandong Freda & More

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natamycin Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global natamycin market is estimated at USD 60 to 90 million in 2025, with a CAGR of 4% to 5% from 2025 to 2030, fueled by food industry growth and regulatory support. Key drivers include rising demand for processed foods, clean-label preferences, and advancements in fermentation technology.



Regional Analysis

North America: Holds 30-35% market share, with a growth rate of 3-4%. Growth is driven by processed food trends, with the United States leading in cheese and Canada focusing on meat.

Europe: Accounts for 25-30% market share, with a growth rate of 3-4%. Demand from Germany, France, and Italy supports stability, driven by cheese and bakery applications.

Asia Pacific: Represents 25-30% market share, with a growth rate of 5-6%. China and India drive growth with expanding food processing sectors.

Rest of the World: Holds 10-15% market share, growing at 4-5%, with Brazil leading due to juice and meat preservation needs.

Trends in Europe focus on natural preservatives, while Asia Pacific emphasizes scale.



Application Analysis



Cheese grows at 4-5%, driven by shelf-life extension needs, with trends toward natamycin coatings enhancing quality in aged varieties. Meat grows at 4-5%, fueled by preservation demands, with trends toward natural solutions replacing synthetic options. Juice grows at 5-6%, supporting spoilage prevention, with trends toward clean-label formulations in beverages. Bakery grows at 4-5%, improving product freshness, with trends toward natamycin in dough preservation. Others, like sauces, grow at 3-4%, with steady demand for antifungal protection.



Key Market Players

IFF: A leader in food ingredients, IFF offers natamycin for cheese and meat. Known for its high-quality, natural preservatives, it serves global food markets.

DSM-Firmenich: DSM-Firmenich provides natamycin for food applications. It excels in delivering safe, effective solutions for preservation needs.

Handary: Handary supplies natamycin for bakery and juice. The company focuses on natural, reliable preservatives for clean-label products.

Amtech Biotech: Amtech offers natamycin for regional food markets. Known for its affordable, practical solutions, it supports Asia's food industry.

Shandong Freda: Shandong Freda provides natamycin for cheese and meat. It focuses on scalable, high-quality products for China's growing demand.

CHIHONBIO: CHIHONBIO offers natamycin for food preservation. Known for its cost-effective, natural solutions, it serves regional markets.

Lifecome Biochemistry: Lifecome supplies natamycin for niche applications. It excels in delivering reliable, high-performance preservatives.

Zhejiang Silver-Elephant: Silver-Elephant provides natamycin for food uses. Known for its practical, effective products, it supports Asia's food sector.

These companies compete on efficacy, natural appeal, and cost, driving the market through innovation.



Porter's Five Forces Analysis



The threat of new entrants is moderate due to production barriers. Substitutes are medium, with synthetic preservatives competing. Buyer power is medium, with food manufacturers negotiating. Supplier power is moderate due to fermentation inputs. Rivalry is high, pushing quality and cost efficiency.



Market Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunities

Rising clean-label demand boosting natamycin use. Advancements in fermentation technology. Expansion into emerging food markets.

Challenges

High production costs limiting adoption. Regulatory variations across regions. Market saturation in developed regions requiring differentiation.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Natamycin Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Natamycin by Region

8.2 Import of Natamycin by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Natamycin Market in North America (2020-2030)

9.1 Natamycin Market Size

9.2 Natamycin Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Natamycin Market in South America (2020-2030)

10.1 Natamycin Market Size

10.2 Natamycin Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Natamycin Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)

11.1 Natamycin Market Size

11.2 Natamycin Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southeast Asia

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Natamycin Market in Europe (2020-2030)

12.1 Natamycin Market Size

12.2 Natamycin Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Natamycin Market in MEA (2020-2030)

13.1 Natamycin Market Size

13.2 Natamycin Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary For Global Natamycin Market (2020-2025)

14.1 Natamycin Market Size

14.2 Natamycin Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Natamycin Market Forecast (2025-2030)

15.1 Natamycin Market Size Forecast

15.2 Natamycin Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 IFF

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Natamycin Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of IFF

16.1.4 IFF Natamycin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2025)

16.2 DSM-Firmenich

16.3 Handary

16.4 Amtech Biotech

16.5 Shandong Freda

16.6 CHIHONBIO

16.7 Lifecome Biochemistry

16.8 Zhejiang Silver-Elephant

