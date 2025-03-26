Asia-Pacific Logistics Market Report 2025: Revenues to Grow from US$4.56 Trillion in 2024 to a Projected US$8.28 Trillion by 2034

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Logistics Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the Asia-Pacific logistics market.



According to this report, the Asia-Pacific logistics market size reached a value of nearly USD 4.56 trillion in 2024. Aided by the rapid expansion of e-commerce and advancements in supply chain technologies, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2025 and 2034 to reach a value of around USD 8.28 trillion by 2034.



The Asia-Pacific logistics market expansion has been driven by increasing industrialisation, urbanisation, and trade liberalisation. With a strong focus on improving infrastructure and the integration of digital solutions, the logistics sector in the region is experiencing a continuous transformation to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs.



As per Asia-Pacific logistics market analysis, the adoption of robotics and automation in warehousing is gaining traction, improving efficiency and reducing dependency on manual labour. Automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), drone deliveries, and smart conveyor belts are transforming warehouse operations, ensuring faster order processing and reducing operational costs.



The increasing demand for perishable goods, pharmaceuticals, and temperature-sensitive products has led to the expansion of cold chain logistics in the region. The rise in demand for vaccines, biologics, and fresh food products has accelerated the development of advanced temperature-controlled storage and transportation solutions. This is one of the key Asia-Pacific logistics market trends.



With growing environmental concerns, logistics companies are adopting eco-friendly practices such as electric vehicles (EVs), sustainable packaging, and carbon-neutral supply chain strategies. Many logistics providers in the Asia-Pacific region are investing in green warehouses, renewable energy sources, and fuel-efficient transportation methods to align with global sustainability goals. This is creating a favourable Asia-Pacific logistics market outlook.



The demand for third-party logistics (3PL) services is increasing as businesses seek to optimise supply chain operations and reduce costs. 3PL providers offer end-to-end logistics solutions, including freight forwarding, warehousing, inventory management, and customs clearance, enabling companies to focus on their core operations. This is accelerating the Asia-Pacific logistics market development.



The Asia-Pacific has emerged as a global manufacturing and trade hub, with China, Japan, India, and South Korea playing key roles in international supply chains. The increasing export and import activities, coupled with favourable trade agreements, have led to the expansion of logistics services. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and other trade agreements have significantly boosted intra-regional trade, creating lucrative opportunities for logistics providers.



China dominates the Asia-Pacific logistics market share, driven by its massive e-commerce sector, extensive manufacturing base, and significant infrastructure investments. The country's logistics industry is witnessing rapid digitalisation, with leading companies adopting AI-driven supply chain management solutions.



Besides, countries like Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand are witnessing significant logistics growth due to rising trade volumes, increased foreign investments, and expanding e-commerce activities. The establishment of logistics hubs and cross-border trade agreements are further impacting the Asia-Pacific logistics market dynamics favourably.



The expansion of transportation networks, smart logistics parks, and free trade zones has played a pivotal role in boosting the logistics sector. Governments across the Asia-Pacific region are investing heavily in modernising ports, roads, and railway networks to facilitate seamless trade and supply chain operations. Initiatives such as China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), India's Gati Shakti plan, and Japan's Smart Logistics Strategy are significantly enhancing logistics efficiency and reducing transit times. This is expected to increase the Asia-Pacific logistics market value in the coming years.



The market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by technological advancements, e-commerce expansion, and infrastructure development. The adoption of digital solutions, sustainability initiatives, and automation is transforming the industry, creating significant opportunities for market players. As logistics continues to evolve, companies that invest in innovation, efficiency, and sustainable practices will thrive in this dynamic and competitive market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Countries

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Logistics Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Logistics Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Logistics Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Logistics Market Share by Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa



6 Asia-Pacific Logistics Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Asia-Pacific Logistics Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Asia-Pacific Logistics Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 Asia-Pacific Logistics Market by Model Type

7.1 1 PL

7.2 2 PL

7.3 3 PL

7.4 Others

8 Asia-Pacific Logistics Market by Transportation Mode

8.1 Roadways

8.2 Seaways

8.3 Railways

8.4 Airways

9 Asia-Pacific Logistics Market by End User

9.1 Manufacturing

9.2 Consumer Goods and Retail

9.3 Food and Beverages

9.4 IT Hardware and Telecom

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 Chemicals

9.7 Construction

9.8 Automotive

9.9 Oil and Gas

9.10 Others

10 Asia-Pacific Logistics Market by Country

10.1 China

10.2 Japan

10.3 India

10.4 ASEAN

10.5 Australia

10.6 Others

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.1.1 Strengths

11.1.2 Weaknesses

11.1.3 Opportunities

11.1.4 Threats

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.2.1 Supplier's Power

11.2.2 Buyer's Power

11.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

11.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

11.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

11.3 Key Indicators of Demand

11.4 Key Indicators of Price



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Supplier Selection

12.2 Key Global Players

12.3 Key Regional Players

12.4 Key Player Strategies

12.5 Company Profiles

12.5.1 FedEx Corporation

12.5.1.1 Company Overview

12.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

12.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.5.1.4 Certifications

12.5.2 United Parcel Service, Inc.

12.5.3 Schenker AG

12.5.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

12.5.5 Deutsche Post AG

12.5.6 DSV A/S

12.5.7 CMA CGM Group (CEVA Logistics SA)

12.5.8 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

12.5.9 Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

12.5.10 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

12.5.11 Kintetsu World Express Inc.

12.5.12 GXO Logistics, Inc.

12.5.13 A.P. Moller - Marsk A/S

12.5.14 Others



