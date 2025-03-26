Hardware Security Modules Market Analysis and Forecast to 2030 Featuring Profiles of Key Players - Thales, IBM, Utimaco Management Services, Futurex, Entrust Corporation & More

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hardware Security Modules Market by Technology (General Purpose Cryptography, Quantum Cryptography), Type (LAN Based /Network Attached, PCI Based/Embedded Plugins, USB Based, Smart Cards), Deployment Type (Cloud, on-Premise) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hardware security modules market is expected to grow from USD 1.66 billion in 2025 to USD 3.28 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

The hardware security modules market is witnessing a strong growth trend because of the growing rate of data breaches, cyber attacks, and regulatory compliance requirements across sectors. As business organizations deal with huge volumes of sensitive information, secure encryption key management and cryptography operations have turned into a mission-critical priority. The unprecedented growth of electronic banking, monetary transactions, and identity management technologies is driving need for secure hardware-based security frameworks that provide integrity, authentication, and confidentiality to data.



Secure Socket Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) applications to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period



The hardware security module market for SSL and TLS applications is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period till 2030. The growth is driven by the rising demand for secure data transmission, encrypted web communications, and authentication in an growing digital landscape. Companies are prioritizing remote access, and web-based applications, protection of SSL/TLS certificates, private keys, and cryptographic processes as they move to cloud computing. The proliferation of encrypted communication channels has highlighted the importance of hardware-based security solutions such as HSMs. HSMs provide tamper-proof storage and management of cryptographic keys, which protects against cyber attacks like man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks, phishing, and SSL/TLS certificate compromise. Further, the increasing adoption of IoT, 5G, and edge computing, in which encrypted communication is essential to protect data exchanges between connected things, networks, and applications, drives the market growth.



General-purpose Cryptography to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



The market for general-purpose cryptography is anticipated to have the highest market share as the demand for secure data protection is on the rise across various industries and strong key management solutions are required. With digital transformation speeding up and companies moving more operations to the cloud, there is an increased dependence on encryption to protect sensitive data.



General-purpose cryptography covering encryption, decryption, key handling, and the creation of digital signatures is central to protecting exchanges of data in financial institutions, healthcare organizations, government departments, and businesses. Growing adoption of general-purpose cryptography in conjunction with next-generation technologies like blockchain, loT, and secure payments also drives growth in the segment. Since businesses such as finance and telecommunication are based on secure communication channels and payment transactions, general-purpose cryptographic HSMs are needed to facilitate smooth and secure operations.



India to witness significant growth in the hardware security modules market during the forecast period



Hardware security modules market in India is anticipated to register high CAGR, on account of strong digitalization, growing fintech industry, and rising use of cybersecurity solutions across sectors. India is among the world's fastest-growing economies, and has experienced a boom in online transactions, e-commerce, and cloud computing usage. This has led to a demand for strong encryption solutions such as HSMs to protect sensitive information. The programs of Indian governments, like Digital India and Make in India, are promoting technology uptake in critical industries, including BFSI, healthcare, IT, and manufacturing, further stimulating demand for HSMs. These advancements are enhancing the demand for HSMs.



Data protection laws in India are also helping the market grow. India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP), 2023, is stressing the necessity of encryption and security measures to protect personal and financial information. Reserve Bank of India requires stringent cyber security compliance of banks and payments service providers with an incentive of deploying HSMs for authentic key management as well as the encryption of sensitive data. Secondly, the surge in blockchain-driven applications across areas such as logistics, agriculture, and finance also spurred the increase in HSM deployment for authenticating digital signatures and cryptographic securities.

Research Coverage



The report segments the hardware security modules market and forecasts its size by type, technology, deployment type, application, vertical, and region. It also provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth. The report covers qualitative aspects in addition to quantitative aspects of the market.

The major players in the hardware security modules market with a significant global presence include Thales (France), IBM (US), Utimaco Management Services GmbH (Germany), Futurex (US), Entrust Corporation (US), and others.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Data Breaches and Cyberattacks Need to Comply with Stringent Data Security Regulations and Standards Growing Demand for Effective Management of Cryptographic Keys Transition to Digital Transactions and Electronic Payments Shift Toward SDN and NFV in 5G Deployments

Restraints High Ownership Costs Associated with Hardware Security Modules Susceptibility to Cyberattacks and Security Breaches

Opportunities Rising Volume of Data Generated by Websites and Mobile Apps Proliferation of Connected Devices and IoT Technologies in Smart Cities Rise of Telemedicine and Remote Healthcare Services Increasing Adoption of Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies Advancements in Quantum Computing

Challenges Discovering and Protecting Sensitive Data Complexities Associated with HSM Integration Process Rise of Complex IT Environments



Case Study Analysis

EPX Achieved Future-Proof Payment Processing Infrastructure with Futurex's Excrypt Series

Fortanix Helped IT and Networking Company with DSM SaaS That Offered Robust and Consistent Security Across Global Operations

Futurex Helped Pomelo Implement Robust Cloud-based Payment Infrastructure

Stanchion and Futurex Assisted Israeli Bank with Secured Payment Environments

Thales Luna HSMs Helped Bangladesh's IDTP with Enhanced Security and Allowed Secure Real-Time Movement of Funds

Thales Helped Treezor Deploy Cloud HSM That Provided Every Customer with Exclusive HSM Service

Additional Insights Covered

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Pricing Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

Investment and Funding Scenario

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

Key Stakeholders and Buying Process

Impact of AI on Hardware Security Modules Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9vqos9

