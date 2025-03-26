UCLOUDLINK’s GlocalMe eSIM TRIO Receives SlashGear’s “MWC Innovation Award”

HONG KONG, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that its GlocalMe eSIM TRIO received the “MWC Innovation Award” from SlashGear after unveiling the solution at the Mobile World Capital (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. eSIM TRIO impressed SlashGear’s team with its innovative and novel approach to redefining travel connectivity.

SlashGear’s “MWC Innovation Award” honors the best tech selected by their team of consumer tech exports at the annual MWC showcase. Part of the Company’s expanding GlocalMe SIM series of solutions, eSIM TRIO integrates Over-the-Air (OTA) SIM, Cloud SIM, and eSIM into a single solution for seamless local and global connectivity, eliminating the need for costly international roaming and providing users with reliable, high-speed connectivity across MNOs’ networks.

Mr. Chaohui Chen, Director and CEO of UCLOUDLINK, said: “eSIM TRIO was one of the flagship innovations we unveiled at MWC 2025, positioning it as the industry’s premier second SIM solution that revolutionizes global connectivity. This cutting-edge technology comprehensively addresses persistent consumer pain points including exorbitant roaming costs, sluggish speeds, limited local coverage, and unreliable connections. Beyond empowering consumers with seamless worldwide access through a single SIM solution, eSIM TRIO enables tier 2 and 3 MNOs and MVNOs to enhance service quality, ensure reliable connectivity overseas, and expand their market presence. This prestigious industry recognition reaffirms our leadership in delivering transformative eSIM solutions that redefine everyday connectivity experiences worldwide.”

UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

