Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: Evli’s holding in Verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 March 2025 at 11:30 p.m. (EET)



Verkkokauppa.com Oyj (the "Company") has on 26 March 2025 received a notification from Evli Plc ("Evli") pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act ("SMA"), according to which the combined direct ownership of the Company's shares and votes by Evli-Rahastoyhtiö Oy (100% owned by Evli Plc) has exceeded the five (5) percent threshold.

According to the notification, Evli-Rahastoyhtiö Oy directly held a total of 2,502,380 shares in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj on 25 March 2025, an amount that corresponds to 5.52 percent of all shares in the Company.

According to Evli’s notification:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in %

(A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.52% N/A 5.52% 45,354,532 Position of previous notification (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN code (if possible) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000049812 2,502,380 0 5.52% 0 SUBTOTAL A 2,502,380 5.52%



Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights or financial instruments are effectively held (starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity):

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Evli-Rahastoyhtiö Oy 5.52% 0% 2 502 380

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

