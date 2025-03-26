Asia-Pacific Process Automation Market 2025-2034 Featuring Analysis of Key Players - Robert Bosch, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Yokogawa Electric Corp., Eaton Corp., Siemens & More

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Process Automation Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers & acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the Asia-Pacific process automation market.



According to this report, the Asia-Pacific process automation market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.40% between 2025 and 2034. Aided by technological advancements and the increasing demand for efficient manufacturing processes, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2034.



The robust industrial growth across countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea is driving the Asia-Pacific process automation market growth. As industries seek to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs, there has been a growing adoption of automation technologies such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs), distributed control systems (DCS), and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems. These technologies not only improve production speed and quality but also ensure compliance with stringent safety and environmental regulations.



Technological advancements, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT), are further propelling the Asia-Pacific process automation market development. Smart factories, enabled by these technologies, are becoming increasingly prevalent, allowing for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data-driven decision-making. The rise of Industry 4.0 across the region is a significant contributor to the increased adoption of process automation solutions.



The growing demand for energy-efficient solutions is another critical factor supporting the Asia-Pacific process automation market expansion. With rising energy costs and increasing environmental concerns, industries are focusing on sustainable practices, and process automation plays a crucial role in achieving these goals. Automated systems help in optimising resource utilisation, reducing waste, and minimising energy consumption, thereby contributing to environmental sustainability.



Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of automation technologies in the Asia-Pacific region. The need for contactless operations, remote monitoring, and resilient supply chains has highlighted the importance of process automation in ensuring business continuity and operational efficiency during crises. This shift is expected to have a lasting impact on the market, with companies continuing to invest in automation solutions to future-proof their operations. This is creating a favourable Asia-Pacific process automation market outlook.



Furthermore, the rising focus on improving product quality and reducing time-to-market is encouraging industries to embrace automation. By automating repetitive and time-consuming tasks, companies can allocate resources to more strategic activities, fostering innovation and enhancing overall productivity. The competitive landscape in the region is pushing businesses to adopt cutting-edge automation technologies to maintain their market position and meet evolving consumer demands. This is one of the key Asia-Pacific process automation market trends.



The market is also benefiting from government initiatives and investments in digital transformation and industrial automation. Various countries in the region are implementing policies and funding programmes to promote the adoption of advanced technologies in manufacturing and other sectors. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing competitiveness, driving economic growth, and creating high-skilled jobs, further boosting the demand for process automation solutions.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Countries

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Process Automation Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Process Automation Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Process Automation Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Process Automation Market Share by Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa



6 Asia-Pacific Process Automation Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Asia-Pacific Process Automation Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Asia-Pacific Process Automation Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 Asia-Pacific Process Automation Market by System Type

7.1 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

7.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

7.3 Distributed Control System (DCS)

7.4 Machine Execution System (MES)

7.5 Valves and Actuators

7.6 Electric Motors

7.7 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

7.8 Process Safety Systems

7.9 Sensors and Transmitters

7.10 Others

8 Asia-Pacific Process Automation Market by Communication Protocol

8.1 Wired Protocol

8.2 Wireless Protocol

9 Asia-Pacific Process Automation Market by Application

9.1 Oil and Gas

9.2 Chemicals and Mining

9.3 Consumer Goods

9.4 Pharma and Biotech

9.5 Water and Wastewater

9.6 Automotive

9.7 Power

9.8 Others

10 Asia-Pacific Process Automation Market by Country

10.1 China

10.2 Japan

10.3 India

10.4 ASEAN

10.5 Australia

10.6 Others

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.1.1 Strengths

11.1.2 Weaknesses

11.1.3 Opportunities

11.1.4 Threats

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.2.1 Supplier's Power

11.2.2 Buyer's Power

11.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

11.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

11.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

11.3 Key Indicators of Demand

11.4 Key Indicators of Price



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Supplier Selection

12.2 Key Global Players

12.3 Key Regional Players

12.4 Key Player Strategies

12.5 Company Profiles

12.5.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.5.1.1 Company Overview

12.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

12.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.5.1.4 Certifications

12.5.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

12.5.3 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

12.5.4 Eaton Corporation PLC

12.5.5 Siemens AG

12.5.6 Schneider Electric SE

12.5.7 ABB Ltd.

12.5.8 Delta Electronics, Inc.

12.5.9 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

12.5.10 Emerson Electric Co.

12.5.11 Honeywell International Inc.

12.5.12 Others



