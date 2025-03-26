Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Director

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced the retirement of Francesca M. Edwardson as a member of the Board of Directors.

Ms. Edwardson informed the Company that she had independently decided not to stand for re-election to the Company’s Board of Directors at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Ms. Edwardson, age 67, has been a member of the Board of Directors since September 2015 and had served on the Company’s advisory board since July 2015. Ms. Edwardson will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors until the close of the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Stephen L. Schlecht, Chairman of Duluth Holdings Inc., said, “Fran has been an integral part of Duluth Trading for nearly a decade. Her extensive business acumen and expertise in corporate governance have been invaluable to our Company and its leadership team. Fran’s insightful guidance and unwavering commitment to excellence will be deeply missed. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Fran for her remarkable contributions to Duluth Trading and wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement.”

