Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030 Featuring Key Companies - DSM-Firmenich, Kyowa Hakko, and Chr. Hansen

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global HMOs market is estimated at USD 150 to 250 million in 2025, with a CAGR of 6% to 7% from 2025 to 2030, fueled by infant nutrition and health supplement growth.

Available in types like 2FL, LNT & LNnT, 3FL, 3SL, 6SL, and others, the market emphasizes purity, bioactivity, and regulatory approval, driven by demand for infant nutrition and gut health solutions. It caters to industries seeking natural ingredients, reflecting a sector shaped by health trends and biotech innovation. Key drivers include rising infant formula demand, gut health awareness, and advancements in fermentation technology.



Regional Analysis

North America: Holds 30-35% market share, with a growth rate of 5-6%. Growth is driven by infant formula, with the United States leading in demand and Canada focusing on supplements.

Europe: Accounts for 25-30% market share, with a growth rate of 5-6%. Demand from Germany and France supports stability, driven by premium nutrition products.

Asia Pacific: Represents 25-30% market share, with a growth rate of 7-8%. China and Japan drive growth with infant formula production.

Rest of the World: Holds 10-15% market share, growing at 6-7%, with Brazil leading due to health trends.

Trends in Europe emphasize quality, while Asia Pacific focuses on scale.



Application Analysis



Infant formula grows at 6-7%, driven by nutritional mimicry of breast milk, with trends toward HMOs in premium formulas enhancing immunity. Fortified foods & dietary supplements grow at 7-8%, fueled by gut health needs, with trends toward HMOs in functional foods and probiotics. Medical and therapeutic nutrition grows at 5-6%, supporting clinical diets, with trends toward use in immune therapies. Others, like research, grow at 4-5%, with niche demand for bioactive studies.



Product Type Analysis



2FL grows at 6-7%, favored for its prebiotic effects, with trends toward widespread use in infant formula. LNT & LNnT grow at 7-8%, driven by gut health benefits, with trends toward premium nutrition products. 3FL, 3SL, 6SL, and others grow at 5-6%, supporting diverse applications, with trends toward specialized therapeutic uses.



Key Market Players

DSM-Firmenich: A leader in nutrition, DSM-Firmenich offers HMOs for infant formula and supplements. Known for its high-quality, innovative solutions, it serves global markets.

Kyowa Hakko: Kyowa Hakko provides HMOs for health applications. It excels in delivering bioavailable, pure products for infant nutrition.

Chr. Hansen: Chr. Hansen supplies HMOs for fortified foods and formula. Known for its sustainable, high-performance solutions, it supports global industries.

These companies compete on purity, bioactivity, and cost, driving the market through innovation.



Porter's Five Forces Analysis



The threat of new entrants is moderate due to biotech barriers. Substitutes are medium, with synthetic prebiotics competing. Buyer power is medium, with formula makers negotiating. Supplier power is moderate due to fermentation inputs. Rivalry is high, pushing quality and scalability.



Market Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunities

Rising infant formula demand boosting HMOs use. Advancements in fermentation technology. Expansion into emerging gut health markets.

Challenges

High production costs limiting adoption. Regulatory complexities for health claims. Market saturation in developed regions requiring innovation.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) by Region

8.2 Import of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market in North America (2020-2030)

9.1 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market Size

9.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market in South America (2020-2030)

10.1 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market Size

10.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)

11.1 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market Size

11.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southeast Asia

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market in Europe (2020-2030)

12.1 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market Size

12.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market in MEA (2020-2030)

13.1 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market Size

13.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary For Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market (2020-2025)

14.1 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market Size

14.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market Forecast (2025-2030)

15.1 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market Size Forecast

15.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 DSM-Firmenich

16.2 Kyowa Hakko

16.3 Chr. Hansen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c19hyx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.