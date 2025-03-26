Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030 Featuring Key Companies - DSM-Firmenich, Kyowa Hakko, and Chr. Hansen

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global HMOs market is estimated at USD 150 to 250 million in 2025, with a CAGR of 6% to 7% from 2025 to 2030, fueled by infant nutrition and health supplement growth.
Available in types like 2FL, LNT & LNnT, 3FL, 3SL, 6SL, and others, the market emphasizes purity, bioactivity, and regulatory approval, driven by demand for infant nutrition and gut health solutions. It caters to industries seeking natural ingredients, reflecting a sector shaped by health trends and biotech innovation. Key drivers include rising infant formula demand, gut health awareness, and advancements in fermentation technology.
Regional Analysis
- North America: Holds 30-35% market share, with a growth rate of 5-6%. Growth is driven by infant formula, with the United States leading in demand and Canada focusing on supplements.
- Europe: Accounts for 25-30% market share, with a growth rate of 5-6%. Demand from Germany and France supports stability, driven by premium nutrition products.
- Asia Pacific: Represents 25-30% market share, with a growth rate of 7-8%. China and Japan drive growth with infant formula production.
- Rest of the World: Holds 10-15% market share, growing at 6-7%, with Brazil leading due to health trends.
Trends in Europe emphasize quality, while Asia Pacific focuses on scale.
Application Analysis
Infant formula grows at 6-7%, driven by nutritional mimicry of breast milk, with trends toward HMOs in premium formulas enhancing immunity. Fortified foods & dietary supplements grow at 7-8%, fueled by gut health needs, with trends toward HMOs in functional foods and probiotics. Medical and therapeutic nutrition grows at 5-6%, supporting clinical diets, with trends toward use in immune therapies. Others, like research, grow at 4-5%, with niche demand for bioactive studies.
Product Type Analysis
2FL grows at 6-7%, favored for its prebiotic effects, with trends toward widespread use in infant formula. LNT & LNnT grow at 7-8%, driven by gut health benefits, with trends toward premium nutrition products. 3FL, 3SL, 6SL, and others grow at 5-6%, supporting diverse applications, with trends toward specialized therapeutic uses.
Key Market Players
- DSM-Firmenich: A leader in nutrition, DSM-Firmenich offers HMOs for infant formula and supplements. Known for its high-quality, innovative solutions, it serves global markets.
- Kyowa Hakko: Kyowa Hakko provides HMOs for health applications. It excels in delivering bioavailable, pure products for infant nutrition.
- Chr. Hansen: Chr. Hansen supplies HMOs for fortified foods and formula. Known for its sustainable, high-performance solutions, it supports global industries.
These companies compete on purity, bioactivity, and cost, driving the market through innovation.
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
The threat of new entrants is moderate due to biotech barriers. Substitutes are medium, with synthetic prebiotics competing. Buyer power is medium, with formula makers negotiating. Supplier power is moderate due to fermentation inputs. Rivalry is high, pushing quality and scalability.
Market Opportunities and Challenges
- Opportunities
- Rising infant formula demand boosting HMOs use.
- Advancements in fermentation technology.
- Expansion into emerging gut health markets.
- Challenges
- High production costs limiting adoption.
- Regulatory complexities for health claims.
- Market saturation in developed regions requiring innovation.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) by Region
8.2 Import of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market in North America (2020-2030)
9.1 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market Size
9.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 United States
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market in South America (2020-2030)
10.1 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market Size
10.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)
11.1 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market Size
11.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Southeast Asia
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market in Europe (2020-2030)
12.1 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market Size
12.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 United Kingdom
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market in MEA (2020-2030)
13.1 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market Size
13.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary For Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market (2020-2025)
14.1 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market Size
14.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market Forecast (2025-2030)
15.1 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Market Size Forecast
15.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 DSM-Firmenich
16.2 Kyowa Hakko
16.3 Chr. Hansen
