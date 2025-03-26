Digital Marketing Software Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Adobe, HPE, HubSpot, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Sap, and Teradata

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Marketing Software Market Global Forecast Report by Solution, Service, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, End Use, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Digital Marketing Software market is expected to reach US$ 85.59 billion in 2024 to US$ 283.42 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 14.23 % from 2025 to 2033.

Some of the key reasons driving the market are people's growing reliance on online purchasing channels, the growing use of voice-activated gadgets and virtual assistants, and different programs implemented by governments in various nations to encourage digitalization.



The market for digital marketing software is expanding rapidly due to the growing use of digital marketing techniques in a variety of sectors. The need for all-inclusive digital marketing software has increased as companies continue to move from conventional marketing strategies to digital platforms. Businesses may manage and maximize their digital marketing initiatives, including social media, email, SEO, content management, and analytics, with the help of this software.

For example, Salesforce, Inc. and WhatsApp announced a partnership in September 2022 that will allow Salesforce users to create new WhatsApp messaging experiences and engage with their clients. WhatsApp-first business messaging will make use of the firms' top-tier capabilities to establish sophisticated, useful, integrated, and customized connections between people and businesses worldwide.



Growth Drivers for the Digital Marketing Software Market

Combining cutting-edge technologies



Rapid technological breakthroughs and the use of automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) across a range of industries are fostering market expansion and opening up new opportunities and efficiency. Furthermore, digital marketing software is incorporating AI-powered tools and algorithms to automate a variety of tasks, including chatbot conversations, ad targeting, and content recommendations. This decreases manual labor and improves the precision and applicability of marketing campaigns.

In addition, many businesses are using digital marketing software to make content voice search-friendly and to build seamless experiences across a variety of devices, such as wearable technology, smart speakers, and smartphones. Additionally, companies are now able to access their marketing tools and data from distant locations thanks to the advent of cloud-based digital marketing software solutions.



Growing dependence on internet purchasing



One of the main elements favorably impacting the industry is the changing expectations and behavior of consumers in the digital age. The market is also expanding as a result of people's growing reliance on internet platforms for information, entertainment, and commerce. Aside from this, marketing automation and AI-driven customization capabilities in digital marketing software solutions are being promoted by consumers' growing desires for relevant and tailored content.

By using these tools, companies may improve customer engagement and satisfaction by analyzing consumer data and developing highly focused marketing campaigns. Additionally, a number of businesses are spending money on digital marketing software in order to boost conversion rates, enhance user experiences, and optimize their online presence.



Data-driven marketing tactics are becoming more and more important



The other key element supporting the market's expansion is the growing focus on data-driven marketing tactics. Furthermore, the need for digital marketing software with strong analytics and reporting features is being fueled by the growing trend toward data-driven marketing. Aside from this, the market is expanding because companies are depending more and more on contemporary digital marketing software solutions to monitor key performance indicators (KPIs), assess the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, and learn about customer behavior. Furthermore, with laws like the CCPA and GDPR requiring companies to handle customer data responsibly, the significance of data privacy and compliance has increased.



Digital Marketing Software Market Overview by Regions



With notable expansion in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the market for digital marketing software is flourishing on a global scale. While Asia-Pacific undergoes a rapid digital revolution that propels market expansion in emerging economies, North America leads in innovation and acceptance.

Company Analysis: Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments & Strategies, Financial Insights

Adobe, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

HubSpot, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

Sap SE

Teradata Corp

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $85.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $283.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Digital Marketing Software Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Solution

6.2 By Service

6.3 By Deployment Mode

6.4 By Enterprise Size

6.5 By End Use

6.6 By Countries



7. Solution

7.1 CRM Software

7.2 Email Marketing

7.3 Social Media

7.4 Search Marketing

7.5 Content Management

7.6 Marketing Automation

7.7 Campaign Management

7.8 Others



8. Service

8.1 Professional Services

8.2 Managed Services



9. Deployment Mode

9.1 Cloud

9.2 On-Premise



10. Enterprise Size

10.1 Large Enterprises

10.2 Small & Medium Sized Enterprises



11. End Use

11.1 Automotive

11.2 BFSI

11.3 Education

11.4 Government

11.5 Healthcare

11.6 Manufacturing

11.7 Media & Entertainment

11.8 Others



12. Countries

12.1 North America

12.1.1 United States

12.1.2 Canada

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 France

12.2.2 Germany

12.2.3 Italy

12.2.4 Spain

12.2.5 United Kingdom

12.2.6 Belgium

12.2.7 Netherlands

12.2.8 Turkey

12.3 Asia Pacific

12.3.1 China

12.3.2 Japan

12.3.3 India

12.3.4 South Korea

12.3.5 Thailand

12.3.6 Malaysia

12.3.7 Indonesia

12.3.8 Australia

12.3.9 New Zealand

12.4 Latin America

12.4.1 Brazil

12.4.2 Mexico

12.4.3 Argentina

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.5.1 Saudi Arabia

12.5.2 UAE

12.5.3 South Africa



13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.3 Degree of Rivalry

13.4 Threat of New Entrants

13.5 Threat of Substitutes



14. SWOT Analysis

14.1 Strength

14.2 Weakness

14.3 Opportunity

14.4 Threat



15. Key Players Analysis

