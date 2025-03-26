Defibrillator Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Philips Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, Asahi Kasei, Stryker, Abbott, and LivaNova

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defibrillator Market Global Report by Product, End-Users, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The defibrillator market is expected to increase from US$13.74 billion in 2024 to US$25.80 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2025 to 2033

This growth is due to the rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing awareness about sudden cardiac arrest, and technological advancements in defibrillators. The adoption of AEDs in public places and healthcare establishments further increases the market.



Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases



This has therefore fueled the demand for these devices in healthcare and public places where early defibrillation may increase survival rates in the event of sudden cardiac arrest, thus driving the growth of the market.



Increasing Awareness and Public Availability of AEDs



Increasing knowledge about sudden cardiac arrest and the need for early defibrillation is leading to high adoption of Automated External Defibrillators. Efforts to place AED in public places such as an airport, shopping mall, and sports venues, among others, along with efforts to orient people on their use will expand the availability of these defibrillators. This increased public availability of AEDs directly contributes to the growth of the market, because timely defibrillation saves lives and encourages the adoption of these devices in public environments.



Technological Advancements in Defibrillator Devices



The technological advancement in designing and functionality of defibrillators is another primary growth driver of the market. Today, modern defibrillators are more user-friendly, lightweight, and efficient, including automated systems that allow even non-medical personnel to undertake life-saving interventions. These improvements in the battery life, portability, connectivity, and introduction of smart defibrillators that send data to health care providers make them even more accessible and practical during emergency situations. These improvements increased the market, thus appealing to healthcare facilities, emergency responders, and public access locations.



Challenges in the Defibrillator Market

The high cost of the defibrillator devices



A main challenge in the market, especially for defibrillators, is their relatively high cost, mainly for sophisticated models such as ICDs and manual defibrillators. These are often too expensive for many healthcare facilities, especially developing countries, which have minimal budgets to spend on medical equipment. Moreover, running costs including maintenance, training, and servicing add more to the expenditure. High costs limit access, especially in resource- and budget-constrained areas, which prevents the implementation of public spaces and small hospitals.



Lack of Knowledge in Emerging Markets



The defibrillator is now becoming quite accessible in developed regions, it still lacks much in terms of awareness about being crucial in emergency situations in emerging markets. This lack of knowledge and understanding about sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and the role of defibrillation in saving lives results in underutilization of these devices. Moreover, improper training of medical professionals and the public in using defibrillators correctly can limit their efficiency during critical moments, thus slowing down market growth in these regions.



External Defibrillators Market



The growth in the external defibrillators market is happening due to the growing necessity for life-saving devices that people can use in emergencies during the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). An AED, or automated external defibrillator, is widely used in hospitals, public places, as well as emergency response sites due to their ease of use and effectiveness in providing immediate treatment. The growth of the market is prompted by the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, rising awareness of SCA, and increasingly available AEDs across public venues such as schools, airports, and shopping malls. Further, advancements in technology also expand the scope of this market by increased portability, ease in usage, and real-time monitoring capabilities. Increased installation rates are also influenced by increased government initiatives and policies towards the installation of defibrillators in public spaces.

Defibrillator Home Healthcare Market



The market for defibrillators is growing in the home healthcare market as the adoption of defibrillators in the home care setting increases. As the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, including heart failure and arrhythmias, is increasing, many patients and families are looking for effective solutions to manage the risk of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) at home.

Many home healthcare providers are starting to recommend Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) for patients with high-risk conditions, providing protection in the event of an emergency. The market is driven by factors like the aging population, improvements in portable and easy-to-use defibrillator technology, and rising awareness of the benefits of early defibrillation to improve survival rates. In addition, an increasing number of insurance companies now offer coverage for the purchase of a home defibrillator for patients who require one.

12. Company Analysis

