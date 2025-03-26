Deevid.ai Launches Powerful AI Video Generator That Turns Text, Images, and Videos into Stunning Visual Content

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deevid.ai , an emerging leader in AI-powered creative tools, is proud to announce the official launch of its cutting-edge AI Video Generator — a revolutionary platform that allows users to generate high-quality videos from simple text prompts, images, or existing footage with just a few clicks.

This all-in-one AI tool is designed to democratize video creation, empowering creators, marketers, educators, and businesses to produce professional-grade videos in minutes — without the need for editing software or technical skills.

“With Deevid.ai, we wanted to make video creation as effortless as writing a paragraph or uploading a picture,” said Jaffery, Founder and CEO of Deevid.ai. “Our AI Video Generator removes the friction in content creation, helping anyone bring their ideas to life, instantly and beautifully.”

Key Features Include:

The platform is powered by advanced AI models and a sleek user interface, enabling fast and intuitive workflows for creators of all levels. From YouTubers to business professionals, users can produce polished content in record time — saving hours of manual editing.

Deevid.ai also places a strong emphasis on innovation, with ongoing feature rollouts and a roadmap that includes multilingual support, voice synthesis, and advanced video personalization tools.

About Deevid.ai

Founded in 2024, Deevid.ai is on a mission to revolutionize video creation through the power of artificial intelligence. Its flagship AI Video Generator enables anyone to transform text, images, and video inputs into visually compelling content — instantly. Based in Las Vegas, Deevid.ai serves a global audience of content creators, marketers, and educators seeking faster, smarter video production tools.