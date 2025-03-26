Deevid.ai Launches Powerful AI Video Generator That Turns Text, Images, and Videos into Stunning Visual Content

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deevid.ai, an emerging leader in AI-powered creative tools, is proud to announce the official launch of its cutting-edge AI Video Generator — a revolutionary platform that allows users to generate high-quality videos from simple text prompts, images, or existing footage with just a few clicks.
This all-in-one AI tool is designed to democratize video creation, empowering creators, marketers, educators, and businesses to produce professional-grade videos in minutes — without the need for editing software or technical skills.
“With Deevid.ai, we wanted to make video creation as effortless as writing a paragraph or uploading a picture,” said Jaffery, Founder and CEO of Deevid.ai. “Our AI Video Generator removes the friction in content creation, helping anyone bring their ideas to life, instantly and beautifully.”
Key Features Include:
- Text to Video AI: Simply input a script or idea, and Deevid’s AI crafts a fully animated video complete with scenes, visuals, and transitions.
- Image to Video AI: Turn static images into dynamic videos using AI-driven motion and storytelling.
- Video to Video AI: Enhance, stylize, or transform existing footage into new creative outputs.
- Template Library: Choose from hundreds of professionally designed templates optimized for social media, ads, presentations, education, popular AI Kissing, and more.
The platform is powered by advanced AI models and a sleek user interface, enabling fast and intuitive workflows for creators of all levels. From YouTubers to business professionals, users can produce polished content in record time — saving hours of manual editing.
Deevid.ai also places a strong emphasis on innovation, with ongoing feature rollouts and a roadmap that includes multilingual support, voice synthesis, and advanced video personalization tools.
About Deevid.ai
Founded in 2024, Deevid.ai is on a mission to revolutionize video creation through the power of artificial intelligence. Its flagship AI Video Generator enables anyone to transform text, images, and video inputs into visually compelling content — instantly. Based in Las Vegas, Deevid.ai serves a global audience of content creators, marketers, and educators seeking faster, smarter video production tools.