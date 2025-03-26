Allot Deploys its Cloud-Native Network Protection and Deep Network Intelligence Solutions with Rakuten Mobile

Hod Hasharon, Israel, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative security-as-a-service (SECaaS) and network intelligence solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, announced today that Rakuten Mobile has deployed Allot Network Protection and Deep Network Intelligence solutions as part of their migration from a Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) architecture to its cloud-native Rakuten Symphony Platform. These Allot security and intelligence solutions are now deployed as fully containerized versions in the commercial Rakuten network.

“Rakuten Mobile appreciates the effort that Allot has put into making the migration a smooth process. Throughout the journey, we learned together with Allot as we transitioned the technology into our efficient, customer-centric cloud-native platform. Partners like Allot, with its comprehensive network protection, management, and intelligence solutions, supported the required pace of the migration as it progressed every step of the way,” said Ryo Watanabe, General Manager, Core Network Department at Rakuten Mobile.

“The migration process from NFV to Rakuten Symphony’s cloud-native platform was a feat in itself, in which Allot participated as a close technology partner with Rakuten Mobile,” said Dr. Oren Kaufman, General Manager at Allot Japan. “As a part of the Rakuten Mobile blueprint for cloud-native networking services, Allot has displayed an ability to support a top-tier communications service provider in the live cloud-native deployment of its fully containerized solutions, protecting one of the most advanced networks in the world.”

The Allot Smart NetProtect solution employs machine learning and artificial intelligence to detect anomalies in the network traffic and block incoming attacks before they affect legitimate traffic and service quality. This method is also effective in rapidly detecting and stopping unknown zero-day attacks and in blocking outbound attacks that can damage the CSP’s reputation. The solution inspects all network traffic and provides unrivalled scalability to mitigate even large terabit volumetric attacks from multiple vectors within seconds.

###

Additional Resources:

Allot Blog: https://www.allot.com/blog

Telco CyberTalk Podcast: https://www.allot.com/resources/podcasts

Follow us on Twitter: @allot_ltd

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allot-communications

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative converged cybersecurity solutions and network intelligence for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network-native cybersecurity services, network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-native security-as-a-service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.