Middle East & North African Libraries Directory 2025 - Comprehensive Guide to University, Public & Special Libraries in MENA

The Directory of Middle East & North African Libraries 2025 offers an up-to-date, meticulously researched resource profiling university, public, and special libraries across 18 countries in the MENA region. It includes full contact details, names of key library staff, subject specializations, opening hours, holdings, online subscriptions, and publications. Covering Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, and more, this directory is essential for academic institutions, international organizations, researchers, and anyone with a professional interest in the region.

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Middle East & North African Libraries 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Directory of Middle East & North African Libraries provides essential details on all libraries in the Middle East including universities, public and special libraries and including the libraries of institutes and research centres.

Meticulously researched this new edition provides the most up-to-date information available and, to ensure accuracy and reliability, information is provided by the libraries and institutions concerned.

Key Features:

  • Entries list full contact details, including e-mail and internet addresses, and names of chief librarians and other relevant staff.
  • Meticulously researched to provide the most up-to-date information.
  • Provides information on hundreds of libraries.

Contents:

  • Entries list full contact details, including e-mail and internet addresses, and names of chief librarians and other relevant staff.
  • Other invaluable information includes: area of specialisation, opening hours, the size and composition of library holdings, online subscriptions and details of the libraries own publications.
  • Fully indexed for easy location of university, public and special libraries.

Countries covered:

Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

The Directory of Middle East & North African Libraries will be of special interest to public and academic libraries, international organisations, embassies, businesses, the media, scientific and professional bodies andanyone with an interest in the Middle East.

For up-to-date information on Middle East and North African libraries, Directory of Middle East & North African Libraries is a must!

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tk1qt2

