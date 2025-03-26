Web Application Firewall Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Akamai, Cloudflare, Qualys, F5, Fortinet, Radware, NSFOCUS, and Microsoft

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Web Application Firewall Market Global Forecast Report by Component, Organization Type, Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Web Application Firewall Market will reach US$ 20.44 Billion by 2033, up from US$ 6.19 Billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 14.19% between 2025 and 2033

The growing importance of online applications is the primary factor driving the global market expansion. The growing use of IoT and technological innovation are driving the popularity of WAF solutions. Stricter government laws controlling data security and cyber theft, together with an increase in fraud and cybercrime, are also expected to boost market growth.



One major factor driving the WAF industry is the rise in cyberattacks, especially those that target web applications. Seventy percent of enterprise-related intrusions involved web applications, per Verizon's 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report. Additionally, the research reported that ransomware attacks had increased by 13% in the preceding year. Businesses are being forced to use robust security solutions, like WAFs, to protect their data and web apps due to the ever-evolving threat landscape.

Driving Forces of Web Application Firewall Market

Increase in IoT User Adoption and Technological Development to Support Market Expansion



Many sectors are adopting technology like the Internet of Things (IoT) as the world grows more interconnected. Increased awareness and protection of networks and web applications are becoming more and more necessary. There are many devices that are linked to the internet, including printers, mobile devices, and televisions. In an effort to streamline operations, businesses are incorporating linked devices into their operations more and more.

However, a number of cyberthreats and vulnerabilities accompany the growth of devices and related applications. The majority of IoT technology and development firms support and put into practice cutting-edge security solutions like WAFs, runtime application self-protection, and next-generation firewalls to combat these issues and protect corporate infrastructure. The market's rising need for WAFs is being driven by this increase in security requirements.



Growing use of cloud computing



As cloud computing gains popularity, the industry is growing. Businesses may safeguard their web apps at a reasonable cost with cloud-based WAF. The market is growing as a result of cloud-based technologies and social media's development. Many businesses embrace cloud computing because it provides cost-effective security solutions.

With cloud computing, teams can work together at any time and from any place. Using additional infrastructure technologies, such software-defined perimeters, businesses may use the cloud to create a robust and highly secure platform. Thus, the increasing use of cloud computing solutions is a noteworthy trend in this sector.



Regulatory Compliances



The need for Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) is being driven by strict regulatory frameworks like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). These rules require companies to put strong security measures in place to guard against cyberattacks, data breaches, and illegal access to private client information.

By filtering and monitoring incoming web traffic, spotting malicious activity, and stopping attacks like SQL injection, cross-site scripting, and DDoS attacks, WAFs offer vital security. WAFs are a crucial tool for companies looking to comply with these standards since non-compliance may lead to significant fines and harm to one's reputation. Businesses from a variety of industries are using WAFs more frequently as data privacy and security issues continue to grow in order to guarantee regulatory compliance and protect client data.



Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, Financial Insights

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Cloudflare Inc

Qualys Inc

F5 Inc

Fortinet Inc

Radware Ltd

NSFOCUS Technologies Group Co Ltd

Microsoft Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $20.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Web Application Firewall Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Component

6.2 By Organization Type

6.3 By Deployment Mode

6.4 By Industry Vertical

6.5 By Countries



7. Component

7.1 Solution

7.2 Services



8. Organization Type

8.1 Large Enterprises

8.2 Small and Medium Enterprises



9. Deployment Mode

9.1 On-Premise

9.2 Cloud



10. Industry Vertical

10.1 Retail

10.2 BFSI

10.3 Manufacturing

10.4 Government

10.5 IT & Telecommunication

10.6 Healthcare

10.7 Energy & Utilities

10.8 Others



11. Countries

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.2 Canada

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 France

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.5 United Kingdom

11.2.6 Belgium

11.2.7 Netherlands

11.2.8 Turkey

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 South Korea

11.3.5 Thailand

11.3.6 Malaysia

11.3.7 Indonesia

11.3.8 Australia

11.3.9 New Zealand

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.3 Argentina

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 Saudi Arabia

11.5.2 UAE

11.5.3 South Africa



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Rivalry

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threat



14. Key Players Analysis

