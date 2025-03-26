Military Robots Industry Research Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $26.49 Billion by 2029, Driven by Rising Demand for Mine Countermeasures, Loitering Munitions, and Increased Expenditure

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Robots Market by Type (Wheeled, Tracked, Legged, USV, AUV, ROV, Small UAV, Tactical UAV, Strategic UAV), Operational Technology, Propulsion, Application, System, Range, End Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Military robots market is projected to reach USD 26.49 billion by 2029, from USD 18.20 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.8%
The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the military robots market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product launches, and recent developments associated with the military robots market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the military robots market ecosystem is covered in this report.
The increased demand for autonomous systems, adoption of UMVs for mine countermeasures, and increased use of UAVs as loitering munition in the defense sector is driving the Military robots market, supported by the increasing military expenditure globally but, the lack of skilled and trained operators is creating challenges to the market. Various opportunities in the market include Technological Advancements in Drone Payloads and full-scale Conversion of Drones for the Simulation of War Scenarios.
Innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are enhancing the autonomy of military robots, allowing them to perform complex missions such as target identification, path navigation, and decision-making with minimal human intervention. Advancements in sensor technologies and data fusion have improved situational awareness, enabling real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.
Additionally, the development of swarming technology allows multiple robots to operate collaboratively, enhancing mission efficiency in combat and reconnaissance operations. Improvements in power and energy systems, including hybrid propulsion and advanced batteries, are increasing operational endurance and reducing energy dependency. Integration of cybersecurity solutions ensures the protection of communication links and critical data from cyber threats.
The market for military robots is dominated by North America due to the US's large defense expenditure. The United States makes significant investments in all forms of military robotics, including airborne, marine, and terrestrial robots. The adoption of new technology, such as autonomous navigation, artificial intelligence, and advanced sensors - all essential for military robots - is facilitated by this military expenditure.
Large defense companies like Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), and General Dynamics (US) are based in North America and support the continent's unmanned systems sector by innovating and dominating the market with high-end solutions. The region's technical prospects are aided by strong R&D skills supported by efforts from organizations like DARPA. Additionally, the US military's needs for border security, counterterrorism, and geopolitical stability continue to be major motivators for the use of UAVs, UGVs, and maritime robots in their defensive capabilities.
Based on the type, the marine robots segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR
Based on type, the marine robot segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the military robots market due to increasing demand for underwater surveillance, mine countermeasures, and anti-submarine warfare capabilities. With growing geopolitical tensions and the strategic importance of securing maritime borders and critical sea routes, naval forces are investing heavily in Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs) for enhanced operational efficiency and reduced risks to personnel.
Advancements in autonomous technologies, sensor integration, and underwater communication systems are enabling marine robots to perform complex missions such as reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, and underwater mapping with greater accuracy and endurance. Additionally, the rise in naval modernization programs and the need to address asymmetric threats like underwater mines and enemy submarines are further driving the adoption of marine robots. Their ability to operate autonomously in challenging underwater environments makes them a vital asset, fueling their rapid growth in the military robots market.
Based on end user, the defense segment is estimated to capture the largest share in the market during the forecast period
Based on end users, the defense segment is leading the military robots market with the highest market size due to the increasing need for advanced autonomous systems to enhance operational efficiency, reduce human risk, and strengthen combat capabilities. Military forces across the globe are prioritizing the adoption of robotic systems for a wide range of applications, including intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), logistics support, and combat operations.
Rising defense budgets, coupled with growing geopolitical tensions, have accelerated investments in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and autonomous navigation to improve the capabilities of military robots. Additionally, the demand for unmanned systems to perform critical tasks in hazardous and contested environments, where human intervention is risky, has further fueled the dominance of the defense segment. The integration of military robots into modern defense strategies ensures enhanced mission effectiveness, cost savings, and minimized casualties, contributing to the segment's higher market share.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|505
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$18.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$26.49 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Overview
Case Study Analysis
- Enhancing Warfighter Mobility: Development of Legged Squad Support System (Ls3) by Darpa
- Advancing Military Operations with Autonomous Ground Vehicles: Themis and Talon Swords Solutions
- Enhancing Mine Countermeasure Capabilities for US Navy: Knifefish Uuv by Bluefin Robotics
- Enhancing Maritime Counter-Trafficking Operations with Aerovironment's UAS
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Land
- Increasing Use of Robots in Areas Affected by Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Attacks
- Growing Demand for Autonomous Systems in Defense Industry
- Developing Smart Robots to Carry Out Combat Operations
- Improving Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition Capabilities of Defense Forces
Marine
- Increasing Adoption of Unmanned Maritime Vehicles for Mine Countermeasures
- Maritime Security and Threats
Airborne
- Increasing Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in Life-Threatening Military Missions
- Increasing Use of Modern Warfare Techniques by Defense Forces
- Increasing Use of UAVs as Loitering Munitions
- Increasing Use of UAVs in Advanced Patrolling of Marine Borders
- Growing Use of UAVs for Counter-Terrorism
Restraints
Land
- Requirement for Developing Sophisticated and Highly Reliable Unmanned Ground Vehicles
- Limited Advanced Visual Capabilities in Unmanned Ground Vehicles
Marine
- Low Reliability of Unmanned Underwater Vehicles
Airborne
- Lack of Skilled and Trained Operators
Opportunities
Land
- Increasing Defense Budgets by Various Countries
- Development of Fully Autonomous Unmanned Ground Vehicles
Marine
- Advancements in Underwater Robotics Technology
Airborne
- Technological Advancements in Drone Payloads
- Full-Scale Conversion of Drones for Simulation of War Scenarios
Challenges
Land
- Autonomy and Decision-Making
- Battery Life and Power Management
Marine
- Communication Limitations for Marine Robots
Airborne
- Defining Secure Identification
- Lack of Sustainable Power Sources to Improve Drone Endurance
- Operational Data
- Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
Value Chain Analysis
- Research & Development
- Raw Material
- Manufacturing
- Assembly and Integration
- End-user
Ecosystem Analysis
- Prominent Companies
- Private and Small Enterprises
- End-users
- Pricing Analysis
- Indicative Pricing Analysis, by Type
- Indicative Pricing Analysis, by End-user
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
- LiDAR
- Advanced Navigation Systems
- Complementary Technologies
- Electro-Optical and Radar Sensor Payloads
- Adjacent Technologies
- Exoskeleton Technology
Business Models
- Business Models in Airborne Military Robots Market
- Direct Sales Model
- Operating Lease Model
- Business Models in Land-based Military Robots Market
- Equipment Sales and Leasing Model
- Customized Solutions Model
- Business Models in Marine Military Robots Market
- Product-based Sales Model
- Leasing and Rental Model
Total Cost of Ownership
- Total Cost of Ownership for Airborne Robots
- Total Cost of Ownership of Land Robots
- Total Cost of Ownership of Marine Robots
Impact of Artificial Intelligence
- Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Defense Industry
- Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Military, by Top Countries
- Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Military Robots Market
Industry Trends
Technology Trends
- Swarm Operation
- Human-Robot Interaction
- Advanced Sensor
- Advanced Communications Systems
Impact of Mega Trends
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
- Advanced Materials and Manufacturing
- Big Data Analytics
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Northrop Grumman
- Boeing
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Bae Systems
- Edge Pjsc Group
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Leonardo S.P.A.
- Thales
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Textron Inc.
- Rtx
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
- General Atomics
- Rheinmetall AG
- Qinetiq
- Aerovironment, Inc.
- SAAB Ab
Other Players
- Boston Dynamics
- Shield AI
- Clearpath Robotics Inc.
- Maritime Robotics
- Anduril
