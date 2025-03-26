Australia and New Zealand Mining Testing, Maintenance, and Prevention Solutions Industry Report 2024 Featuring Megger, Fluke, FLIR System, Testo, Yokogawa, Siemens, Honeywell, Ventia, SGS, Metso

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia and New Zealand Testing, Maintenance, and Prevention Solutions in Mining Market Size and Forecast, Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Component, Application, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australia and New Zealand testing, maintenance, and prevention solutions in mining market size was valued at US$ 207.61 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 358.52 million by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2031.



The Australia and New Zealand testing, maintenance, and prevention solutions in mining market is segmented into the Australia and New Zealand. The testing, maintenance, and prevention solutions in mining market in Australia's mining industry is driven by the increasing emphasis on quality in mining operations.

Australia's mining industry is widely recognized for its historical significance and its position as a world leader in an industry at the forefront of innovations and sustainability. Per the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the mining industry contributed a record US$ 455 billion in export revenue for Australia in the financial year 2022-2023, highlighting that the industry's emphasis on extracting and processing minerals has made it a significant player in meeting the increasing global demand for resources.



The growing government investment in the country is likely to fuel the need for testing, maintenance, and prevention solutions in the mining industry. Australia's mining industry is welcoming the federal government's commitment to support the search for new mineral bodies as the country competes with China and Indonesia in the crucial minerals field. In May 2024, the Australian Prime Minister announced the next federal budget that would have a US$ 566.1 million investment over ten years, beginning in 2024-2025, to deliver data, maps, and other tools to the resource mining industry to aid in discoveries.



The testing, maintenance, and prevention solutions in mining market in New Zealand's mining industry is witnessing significant growth driven by various factors that enhance operational efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability. The mining sector in New Zealand, though smaller than that of its regional neighbor Australia, continues to be a vital contributor to the national economy. For instance, in August 2023, per the data from economic consulting and forecasting company, Infometrics, New Zealand's mining industry delivered over US$ 490,000 of GDP per filled job in the March 2023. Currently, as of August 2023, there are just over 2,000 full-time mining jobs in New Zealand.



The country's government and companies are investing in state-of-the-art maintenance technologies to support new projects, improve efficiency, and enhance long-term profitability, driving the need for testing, maintenance, and prevention solutions in the mining industry. For instance, in June 2024, per the Minister of Resources, the government plans a new strategy that aims for 10 significant new mining operations by 2045 and doubling of export value to US$ 1.17 billion (NZ$ 2 billion). The strategy also calls for prioritizing economic gain and regional development over environmental protection.



Based on component, the Australia and New Zealand testing, maintenance, and prevention solutions in mining market is segmented into hardware and services. The hardware segment held the largest share in the Australia and New Zealand testing, maintenance, and prevention solutions in mining market in 2023. Hardware is an integral component of testing, maintenance, and prevention solutions within the mining industry that offers effectiveness and efficiency in mining operations. As the demand for sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective mining grows, mining companies are increasingly adopting advanced hardware solutions to enhance their equipment's performance, ensure safety, and minimize downtime.



The hardware component comprises a wide range of hardware technologies designed to support the key pillars of testing, maintenance, and preventive actions in the mining industry during operations. Key hardware components include condition monitoring systems, inspection and testing tools, predictive maintenance hardware, safety and environmental monitoring systems, and asset tracking and fleet management hardware. Furthermore, key firms operating in the testing, maintenance, and prevention solutions in mining market are undergoing strategic initiatives such as product launches to enhance their product portfolio and service offerings.



For instance, in August 2024, Teledyne FLIR announced its plan to unveil advanced thermal imaging cameras for the mining industry at Electra Mining 2024. The company will demonstrate equipment focused on condition monitoring and early fire detection to improve efficiency and safety in the mining, utilities, and manufacturing industries. Teledyne FLIR's cameras are designed to detect thermal overload in mining operations before issues become critical.



Megger, Fluke, FLIR System, Testo, Yokogawa, Siemens, Honeywell, Ventia, SGS SA, and Metso are among the key Australia and New Zealand testing, maintenance, and prevention solutions in mining market players that are profiled in this market study.

