China Bank & Insurance Directory 2025 - Discover Key Contacts in the Chinese Financial Services Sector

The China Bank & Insurance Directory is the most comprehensive publication covering financial services companies, institutions and organizations throughout China.

Essential for those doing business in China's financial market, this directory covers hundreds of leading financial institutions, including banks, investment, insurance and leasing companies.

Entries provide: company name; address; telephone, fax numbers; email, website, names of senior management and board members, including senior executives; description of business activities; subsidiaries and associates; number of employees and more.

Information in this directory includes the following:

English name and address

Phone and fax numbers

Emails

Key executive contacts

HQ location

Website

Banking

Commercial Banks

Foreign Banks

National Banks

Insurance

Insurance Companies

Policy Insurance Companies

Reinsurance Companies

Investment Companies & Funds

Securities

Securities Companies

Securities Investment & Consulting Companies

