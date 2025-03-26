China Bank & Insurance Directory 2025 - Discover Key Contacts in the Chinese Financial Services Sector

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Bank & Insurance Directory 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The China Bank & Insurance Directory is the most comprehensive publication covering financial services companies, institutions and organizations throughout China.
Essential for those doing business in China's financial market, this directory covers hundreds of leading financial institutions, including banks, investment, insurance and leasing companies.
Entries provide: company name; address; telephone, fax numbers; email, website, names of senior management and board members, including senior executives; description of business activities; subsidiaries and associates; number of employees and more.
Information in this directory includes the following:
- English name and address
- Phone and fax numbers
- Emails
- Key executive contacts
- HQ location
- Website
- Banking
- Commercial Banks
- Foreign Banks
- National Banks
- Insurance
- Insurance Companies
- Policy Insurance Companies
- Reinsurance Companies
- Investment Companies & Funds
- Securities
- Securities Companies
- Securities Investment & Consulting Companies
