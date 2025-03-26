Coliseum Joins Strategic Investment into Viral Analytics Tool Bubblemaps

Coliseum has made a multi-million dollar investment into BubbleMaps, reinforcing its commitment to trust, transparency, and accountability in Web3 gaming.

A French-founded gaming platform backing a French-founded analytics firm, highlighting the region’s growing role in blockchain innovation.

This marks one of Coliseum’s first investments under its $2M Investment Fund, launched to support high-growth Web3 gaming and infrastructure projects





Paris, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coliseum , the competitive gaming platform backed by The Chenin Group (TCG), Kraken Ventures , and NBA star Kevin Durant’s 35V , has made a strategic investment into BubbleMaps, a blockchain analytics platform revolutionizing on-chain transparency.

BubbleMaps is the first supply auditing tool for DeFi tokens and NFTs, offering interactive, color-coded visualizations that help users track wallet connections, detect potential manipulation, and analyze blockchain ecosystems. As blockchain adoption scales, transparency remains critical for trust and security, particularly in gaming, DeFi, and tokenized assets.

The French-based entity first gained industry-wide recognition after raising $3.2 million in a seed round in September 2023, led by INCE Capital. In recent months, the platform has seen a surge in adoption amid growing concerns over on-chain security and accountability, particularly following insider trading allegations linked to TRUMP/LIBRA tokens. These developments, paired with the rise of Phantom in late 2024, BubbleMaps has rapidly become an essential tool for Web3 projects, investors, and auditors seeking clearer insights into blockchain transactions.

Understanding on-chain activity shouldn’t be complex—BubbleMaps makes it intuitive, empowering users, projects, and investors with smarter, data-driven insights," said Thomas Zaepffel, CEO of Coliseum.

Zaepffel added, "Web3 gaming needs transparency to thrive, and as one of our first investments under our $2M Investment Fund, this move reinforces our commitment to fair play, secure gaming, and an open blockchain ecosystem.”

This investment follows Coliseum’s recent backing of another French-founded entity; Everreach Labs , a decentralized infrastructure provider supporting scalable and secure gaming applications. Both investments come on the heels of Coliseum’s launch of its Strategic Marketing and Investment Fund, aimed at helping high-growth Web3 gaming and infrastructure projects that align with its vision for a transparent, scalable, and player-driven esports ecosystem.

Web3 studios, gaming studios and guilds can learn more and apply for funding by visiting https://go.coliseum.org/investment_application

About Coliseum

Coliseum is a competitive gaming platform with a player network of over 2.5 million active gamers, focused on enhancing player experiences while providing growth opportunities for game studios and publishers. Backed by notable investors including Kraken Ventures and NBA player Kevin Durant, and supported by industry partners such as Razer and Yuga Labs, Coliseum has established itself as the premier platform for tournament hosting, avid esports fans, and gamers worldwide.

For more information, visit coliseum.org .